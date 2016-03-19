Opera singer shocks Spain's Got Talent judges with AC/DC cover

A contestant on Spain’s Got Talent wowed the judges with an unexpected performance of AC/DC’s Highway To Hell.

Cristina Ramos started off with a flawless performance of a classical aria, but stunned the audience and judging panel by suddenly ripping off her dress to reveal torn jeans and launching into the rock hit.

The 37-year-old impressed so much that one judge pushed the ‘golden buzzer,’ meaning Ramos bypasses the next round of auditions and goes directly through to the live shows.

AC/DC, meanwhile, are still searching for a singer to replace Brian Johnson on upcoming live shows. Johnson was ordered to stand down as he risks going deaf if he continues to perform with the band.

