Se Delan launch Blue Bird lyric video

Se Delan have issued a lyric video for their track Blue Bird.

The song features on their second album Drifter, which was released in April via Kscope.

Vocalist Belinda Kordic says of the track: “As the world is going to serious shits – with a big no thanks to mankind – which the media so generously reminds us of every single day, I retreat to the comfort that there may be a higher being out there.

“Being grateful and finding joy in the little things in life gives me hope and keeps me grounded.”

Kordic and Justin Greaves previously issued a stream of Going Home and an animated video for Shadowbox(ers).