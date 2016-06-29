John Carpenter extends UK tour

Moviemaker John Carpenter has extended his first-ever UK tour, which takes place in April.

In addition to his previously-announced appearances in October, the director will play in Brighton, Edinburgh and Bristol, while adding a date in Dublin, a second date in London, and moving to a larger venue in Manchester.

He’ll deliver a set featuring pieces taken from the soundtracks he’s composed for his movies, including Halloween, Escape From New York, Assault On Precinct 13, The Fog and more.

The shows follow the launch of his album Lost Themes II in April, recorded with a band that includes son Cody and godson Daniel Davies.

Carpenter recently told the Dallas Observer he was enjoying his “second act” as a musician, saying of his latest pieces: “These are like soundtrack samplers – little passages of soundtracks for movies that don’t exist.

“The purpose of the music on the albums is the music itself. It’s not to support a scene, which is a vastly different thing. Music in a movie is to underscore and brand a sequence in a film. These albums are just for the music, and it’s liberating.”

His UK tour comes after a run of shows across Europe and North America. Tickets for the new dates go on sale on July 1 (Friday).

John Carpenter tour 2016

Jul 03: Asbru ATP, Iceland

Jul 06: Neuchatel International Film Festival, Switzerland

Jul 08: New York Playstation Theatre, NY

Jul 09: Philadelphia Keswick Theatre, PA

Jul 12: Washington DC Lincoln Theatre

Jul 15: Detroit The Masonic Temple, MI

Jul 16: Chicago Thalia Hall, IL

Jul 18: Milwaukee Pabst Theatre, WI

Aug 26: Turin Today’s Festival, Italy

Aug 28: Rome Santa Cecilia Hall, Italy

Oct 20: Brighton Dome, UK

Oct 22: Edinburgh Usher Hall, UK

Oct 23: Bristol Simple Things Festival, UK

Oct 25: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Oct 28: Liverpool Olympia, UK

Oct 29: Manchester Victoria Warehouse, UK

Oct 31: London Troxy, UK

Nov 01: London Troxy, UK

John Carpenter in Distant Dream live studio clip