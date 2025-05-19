"This is broken music for broken people." Suede announce new album Antidepressants, share video for new single Disintegrate

Suede have announced a September release for their tenth album, Antidepressants, and have started to build anticipation for the record by sharing the video for its first single. Disintegrate.

The follow-up to 2022's Autofiction, their highest-charting record in over 20 years, Antidepressants will be released on September 5, via BMG.

In a statement announcing the release, frontman Brett Anderson says: “If Autofiction was our punk record, Antidepressants is our post-punk record. It’s about the tensions of modern life, the paranoia, the anxiety, the neurosis. We are all striving for connection in a disconnected world. This was the feel I wanted the songs to have. The album is called Antidepressants. This is broken music for broken people.”



“This is a widescreen and ambitious record,” adds bass player Mat Osman. “It's a big stage record and it's taking it up a gear.”



Watch the video for Disintegrate below:

Suede - Disintegrate (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

The release of Antidepressants, which can be pre-ordered here, will be accompanied by a special concert series in London by the band, staged over four nights n different venues across the Southbank Centre.



'Suede Takeover' begins at the Royal Festival Hall on September 13 and 14, with two surprise sets of Suede's fiercely loved classics, hits and brand new music. On September 17 the band will perform in the Purcell Room for an unusual and intimate off-mic evening with Suede. The residency closes on September 19 in the Queen Elizabeth Hall, with Suede’s first-ever full orchestral headline show, in collaboration with the Paraorchestra.

Talking about the four shows, Brett Anderson says, “Expect old songs, new songs, borrowed songs, blue songs, drama, melody, noise, sweat and a couple of surprises.”



Southbank Centre members can access an exclusive ticket presale on May 21 at 10am.



Fans who pre-order the album from the band's official store can access a presale from May 22 at 10am. General on sale begins on May 23 at 10am here.