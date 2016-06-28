Dead Letter Circus announce UK headline tour

Dead Letter Circus have announced a five-date UK headline tour for October.
The dates will follow previously announced shows in their homeland of Australia, along with performances in Germany and Switzerland. They have been lined up in support of their latest album Aesthesis.
Singer Kim Benzie says: “After touring the Aesthesis album through Australia, New Zealand and the US, we’re beyond pumped to finally be bringing our new album and tour to the UK in October.”
Special guests on all five dates will be Disperse.
The UK dates can be found below highlighted in bold.
- Van Der Graaf Generator talk ‘technically demanding’ 13th album
- Avatar frontman Johannes won't take credit for his music saving lives
- Tarja couldn’t be happier with solo career
- Aisles release Upside Down stream
Dead Letter Circus 2016 tour dates
Aug 18: Adelaide The Gov, Australia
Aug 19: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia
Aug 20: Sydney The Metro, Australia
Aug 21: Newcastle Cambridge Hotel, Australia
Aug 24: Coffs Harbour Hotel, Australia
Aug 25: Brunswick Head Hotel, Australia
Aug 26: Maroochydore Sol Bar, Australia
Aug 27: brisbane Triffid, Australia
Aug 31: Hillarys Bar 120, Australia
Sep 01: Mandurah Players Bar, Australia
Sep 02: Burnside Settlers tavern, Australia
Sep 03: Perth Capitol, Australia
Sep 04: Perth Newport Hotel, Australia
Sep 30: Cologne Euroblast Festival XII, Germany
Oct 01: Hamburg HeadCrash, Germany
Oct 04: Stuttgart Kellerklub, Germany
Oct 05: Frankfurst Das Bett, Germany
Oct 07: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany
Oct 14: London The Dome, UK
Oct 15: Birmingham Rainbow, UK
Oct 16: Glasgow The Garage, UK
Oct 17: Bristol The Exchange, UK
Oct 18: Portsmouth The Drift, UK