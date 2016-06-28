Dead Letter Circus announce UK headline tour

Dead Letter Circus have announced a five-date UK headline tour for October.

The dates will follow previously announced shows in their homeland of Australia, along with performances in Germany and Switzerland. They have been lined up in support of their latest album Aesthesis.

Singer Kim Benzie says: “After touring the Aesthesis album through Australia, New Zealand and the US, we’re beyond pumped to finally be bringing our new album and tour to the UK in October.”

Special guests on all five dates will be Disperse.

The UK dates can be found below highlighted in bold.

Aug 18: Adelaide The Gov, Australia

Aug 19: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Aug 20: Sydney The Metro, Australia

Aug 21: Newcastle Cambridge Hotel, Australia

Aug 24: Coffs Harbour Hotel, Australia

Aug 25: Brunswick Head Hotel, Australia

Aug 26: Maroochydore Sol Bar, Australia

Aug 27: brisbane Triffid, Australia

Aug 31: Hillarys Bar 120, Australia

Sep 01: Mandurah Players Bar, Australia

Sep 02: Burnside Settlers tavern, Australia

Sep 03: Perth Capitol, Australia

Sep 04: Perth Newport Hotel, Australia

Sep 30: Cologne Euroblast Festival XII, Germany

Oct 01: Hamburg HeadCrash, Germany

Oct 04: Stuttgart Kellerklub, Germany

Oct 05: Frankfurst Das Bett, Germany

Oct 07: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Oct 14: London The Dome, UK

Oct 15: Birmingham Rainbow, UK

Oct 16: Glasgow The Garage, UK

Oct 17: Bristol The Exchange, UK

Oct 18: Portsmouth The Drift, UK

Dead Letter Circus: The Catalyst Fire