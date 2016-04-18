Se Delan release Shadowbox(ers) video

Se Delan have released an animated video for their track Shadowbox(ers).

It’s taken from their second album Drifter, to be launched on April 29 via Kscope.

Vocalist Belinda Kordic says of director Philippe Blaine: “We just loved his old-school animation and his wacky ideas.

“Shadowbox(ers), one could say, covers the old cliche of good versus evil, within your own ball court.”

Drifter is available for pre-order now.

Se Delan: Drifter tracklist