Sabbath announce rescheduled Canada gigs

Black Sabbath have rescheduled the three Canadian dates that were pulled as Ozzy Osbourne fought off sinusitis.

Gigs in Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver scheduled for January 30, February 1 and February 3 as part of Sabbath’s The End tour were cancelled at short notice, with the tour getting back in track at the Tacoma Dome in Washington state last weekend.

Now the band have confirmed new dates for the three pulled shows. They’ll play at Edmonton’s Rexall Place on March 2, Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome on March 4 and at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on March 7.

Sabbath say in a statement: “Previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the door on the new date. Fans are not required to re-purchase or exchange their tickets.

“Ticketholders unable to attend the new date will be notified by email from Ticketmaster on refund options.”

The band are on the road for the last time, with the current final date scheduled for Phoenix, Arizona, on September 21. However, the tour is expected to run into 2017 with more dates on the horizon, including a headline slot at this year’s Download.

Feb 13: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Events Center, NV

Feb 15: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Feb 17: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Feb 19: Detroit Palace Of Auburn Hills, MI

Feb 21: Hamilton Firstontario Centre, ON

Feb 23: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Feb 25: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Mar 02: Edmonton Rexall Centre, AB (rescheduled date)

Mar 04: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB (rescheduled date)

Mar 07: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC (rescheduled date)

Apr 15: Perth Arena, Australia

Apr 17: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

Apr 19: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Apr 23: Sydney Allphones Arena, Australia

Feb 25: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Apr 28: Auckland Vector Arena, New Zealand

Apr 30: Dunedin Forsyth Barr Stadium, New Zealand

Jun 01: Budapest Arena, Hungary

Jun 08: Berlin Waldebuhne, Germany

Jun 11: Download Festival, UK

Jun 13:Verona Arena, Italy

Jun 15: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 19: Hellfest, France

Jun 23: Halden Tons of Rock, Norway

Jun 25: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 28: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Jun 30: Prague 02 Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 02: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jul 05: Riga Arena, Latvia

Jul 07: Helsinki Monsters of Rock, Finland

Jul 09: Stockholm Monsters of Rock, Sweden

Jul 12: Moscow Olympisky Arena, Russia

Aug 17: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 19: Philadelphia Susquehanna Bank Center, PA

Aug 21: Washington Jiffy Lube Live, DC

Aug 23: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 25: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 27: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Aug 29: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 31: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theater, MI

Sep 02: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Sep 04: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 07: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 09: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Sep 11: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheater, UT

Sep 13: Portland Sunlight Supply Arena, OR

Sep 15: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Sep 17: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Sep 19: Hollywood Hollywood Bowl, CA

Sep 21: Phoenix AK-Chin Pavilion, AZ