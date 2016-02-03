Black Sabbath cancel Vancouver show

Black Sabbath have been forced to cancel their planned show at the Rogers Arena, Vancouver, which was due to take place tonight (February 3).

Frontman Ozzy Osbourne has been suffering from sinusitis, which caused the band to pull the plug on planned performances in Edmonton and Calgary over recent days.

The group say in a statement: “Due to continued severe sinusitis, Ozzy Osbourne will be unable to perform with Black Sabbath as scheduled. The Vancouver performance has been postponed.

“Details regarding the rescheduled date will be announced as soon as it is available. Please hold on to your tickets until further details are available.”

The group’s next scheduled show is at the Tacoma Dome, Washington, this weekend on February 6.

Sabbath are on the road for the last time, with the current final date scheduled for Phoenix, Arizona, on September 21. However, the tour is expected to run into 2017 with more dates on the horizon.