Black Sabbath The End tour to run into 2017

Black Sabbath’s The End tour will extend into 2017, Rival Sons drummer Michael Miley has revealed.

Rival Sons are opening for Sabbath on their farewell world tour and Miley says it’ll go way beyond the dates already confirmed. As it stands, the last date confirmed is in Phoenix, Arizona, on September 21.

Miley tells One On One With Mitch Lafon: “The dates go into 2017, but none of those are released. We don’t even know what they are yet. I think this tour is going to keep going for a while.

“We have dates up until September. It’s pretty unbelievable. It’s an honour to be invited by Ozzy and Sharon to be the opening band direct support on their farewell tour.”

The End tour got underway last night (January 20) in Omaha, Nebraska, and will head to Australia in April after the first of two North American legs wraps up in New York on February 25.

A limited-edition tour CD featuring eight previously unreleased tracks is available at Sabbath’s shows.

Meanwhile, Tourniquet drummer Ted Kirkpatrick has made his Sabbath tribute project’s version of War Pigs available to stream.

The Doom In Us All was issued this week and features a star-studded cast performing versions of five Sabbath tracks. The War Pigs cover features Kirkpatrick, Fozzy vocalist Chris Jericho, King’s X bassist Doug Pinnick and Skid Row guitarist Scotti Hill.