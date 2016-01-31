Sabbath out of Edmonton, Calgary shows

Black Sabbath have cancelled two shows in Canada as Ozzy Osbourne recovers from “extreme sinusitis.”

The band were due to play Edmonton’s Rexall Centre last night (Saturday) as part of their The End tour, but announced yesterday afternoon that the gig was off. Monday night’s scheduled show at Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome has also been pulled.

Sabbath say: “Due to extreme sinusitis with Ozzy Osbourne, the shows in both Edmonton and Calgary have been postponed. Details regarding rescheduled dates will be announced as soon as they are available.”

Ticket agent LiveNation say rescheduled dates will be announced in due course, while Sabbath say fans should hold on to tickets for the Edmonton and Calgary shows as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

As it stands, Sabbath will be back onstage in Vancouver on Wednesday night.

The band are on the road for the last time, with the current final date scheduled for Phoenix, Arizona, on September 21. However, the tour is expected to run into 2017 with more dates on the horizon.

