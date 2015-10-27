Sabbath add 18 North American The End dates

Black Sabbath have announced a second run of North American dates for their 2016 farewell tour.

The metal icons recently announced their final tour, known as The End, would include shows in North America, Australia, New Zealand and Europe. And now they’ve added a further 18 US and Canada shows to the original batch of 18.

Sabbath say: “Due to overwhelming demand, the road to The End just got longer. On the heels of their much-anticipated performances in North America, Australia, New Zealand and Europe, Black Sabbath will end the epic journey they began nearly five decades ago with another run of North American dates in fall 2016.

“The massive 2016 world tour by the greatest metal band of all time marks The End for Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler as they close the final chapter in the final volume of the incredible Black Sabbath story with this tour. It promises to surpass all previous tours and will feature the band’s most mesmerising production ever.”

The extra North American dates start in Wantagh, New York, on August 8 and come to a close in Phoenix, Arizona, on September 21.

They were recently confirmed as Saturday headliners at Download 2016.

The chances of drummer Bill Ward being involved seem very slim, with guitarist Tony Iommi recently saying he doesn’t think it will happen.

Jan 20: Omaha Centurylink Center, NE

Jan 22: Chicago United Centre, IL

Jan 25: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

Jan 28: Saskatoon Sasktel Centre, SK

Jan 30: Edmonton Rexall Centre, AB

Feb 01: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Feb 03: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Feb 06: Tacoma Dome, WA

Feb 09: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Feb 11: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Feb 13: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Events Center, NV

Feb 15: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Feb 17: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Feb 19: Detroit Palace Of Auburn Hills, MI

Feb 21: Hamilton Firstontario Centre, ON

Feb 23: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Feb 25: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Apr 15: Perth Arena, Australia

Apr 17: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

Apr 19: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Apr 23: Sydney Allphones Arena, Australia

Feb 25: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Apr 28: Auckland Vector Arena, New Zealand

Apr 30: Dunedin Forsyth Barr Stadium, New Zealand

Jun 01: Budapest Arena, Hungary

Jun 08: Berlin Waldebuhne, Germany

Jun 11: Download Festival, UK

Jun 13:Verona Arena, Italy

Jun 15: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 23: Halden Tons of Rock, Norway

Jun 25: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 28: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Jun 30: Prague 02 Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 02: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jul 05: Riga Arena, Latvia

Jul 07: Helsinki Monsters of Rock, Finland

Jul 09: Stockholm Monsters of Rock, Sweden

Jul 12: Moscow Olympisky Arena, Russia

Aug 17: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 19: Philadelphia Susquehanna Bank Center, PA

Aug 21: Washington Jiffy Lube Live, DC

Aug 23: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 25: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 27: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Aug 29: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 31: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theater, MI

Sep 02: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Sep 04: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 07: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 09: Albuquerque Isleta Ampitheater, NM

Sep 11: Salt Lake City USANA Ampitheater, UT

Sep 13: Portland Sunlight Supply Arena, OR

Sep 15: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Sep 17: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Sep 19: Hollywood Hollywood Bowl, CA

Sep 21: Phoenix AK-Chin Pavilion, AZ