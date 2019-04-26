Rammstein launch video for their new single Radio

Rammstein have released a video for their new single Radio.

The Jörn Heitmann-directed promo follows Deutschland – the first track taken from their self-titled new album which is due to arrive on May 17.

Rammstein teased the new video earlier this week and have also shared small snippets of all the album tracks over the course of the last week. Those were preceded by a series of videos and a number of video stills.

Rammstein have also released an alternative version of Radio which has been remixed by the Berlin-based twocolors. Both versions along with the video can be found below.

Speaking previously with Metal Hammer , guitarist Richard Kruspe said: “We started on five or six years of ideas and took it from there.

“We were talking about harmonies, how certain kinds of melodies can change things. Things we never really cared about in the beginning, but things that matter more now.”

He added: “It’s more interesting for me as a musician to see how the vocals fit into a song, and which melody fits in that.”

Rammstein will head out on the road across Europe this summer .

1. Deutschland

2. Radio

3. Zeig Dich

4. Auslander

5. Sex

6. Puppe

7. Was Ich Liebe

8. Diamant

9. Weit Weg

10. Tattoo

11. Hallomann