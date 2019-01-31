Rammstein tease stills from new Jonas Åkerlund-directed video shoot

Rammstein are currently gearing up to release their long-awaited new studio album, which is expected to arrive in April.
They recently checked in to report they were in the process of mixing the follow-up to 2009’s Liebe ist für alle da, with guitarist Richard Kruspe telling Kerrang that Rammstein were planning on releasing five videos from the as-yet-untitled record.
And judging by a new post on Instagram, it would appear that work on the first promo is under way – and it has a religious theme.
The band uploaded four pictures from the set with the caption: “No fire, but nuns!”
One of the shots shows frontman Till Lindemann holding a crucifix, while the clapperboard shows the title Black Dog, Big Fish – and it’s being directed by Jonas Åkerlund.
Check the pictures out below.
Speaking previously about the musical direction on the new album, guitarist Paul Landers told Guitar World: "It’s not too sterile, not too clean – it has a lot of life and energy in it, but it’s not all angry.
“The music is more than that. It’s different for Rammstein. You might even say it’s fun to listen to.”
Rammstein will head out on the road across Europe this summer.
Rammstein 2019 European tour
Jun 28: Paris La Defense Arena, France
Jul 02: Hannover HDI Arena, Germany
Jul 06: Milton Keynes Stadium, UK
Jul 10: Brussels Stade Roi Baudoiun, Belgium
Jul 13: Frankfurst Commerzbank Arena, Germany
Jul 16: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic
Jul 17: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic
Jul 20: Luxembourg Roeser Festival Grounds, Luxembourg
Jul 24: Chorzow Stadion Slaski, Czech Republic
Jul 29: Moscow VTB Arena, Russia
Aug 02: St Petersburg Stadium, Russia
Aug 06: Riga Lucavsala, Latvia
Aug 10: Tampere Ratina Stadion, Finland
Aug 14: Stockholm Stadion, Sweden
Aug 18: Oslo Ullevaal Stadion, Norway
Aug 22: Vienna Ernst-Happel Stadion, Austria