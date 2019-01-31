Rammstein tease stills from new Jonas Åkerlund-directed video shoot

Rammstein are currently gearing up to release their long-awaited new studio album, which is expected to arrive in April.

They recently checked in to report they were in the process of mixing the follow-up to 2009’s Liebe ist für alle da, with guitarist Richard Kruspe telling Kerrang that Rammstein were planning on releasing five videos from the as-yet-untitled record.

And judging by a new post on Instagram, it would appear that work on the first promo is under way – and it has a religious theme.

The band uploaded four pictures from the set with the caption: “No fire, but nuns!”

One of the shots shows frontman Till Lindemann holding a crucifix, while the clapperboard shows the title Black Dog, Big Fish – and it’s being directed by Jonas Åkerlund.

Check the pictures out below.

Speaking previously about the musical direction on the new album, guitarist Paul Landers told Guitar World: "It’s not too sterile, not too clean – it has a lot of life and energy in it, but it’s not all angry.

“The music is more than that. It’s different for Rammstein. You might even say it’s fun to listen to.”

Rammstein will head out on the road across Europe this summer.

... no fire, but nuns! Rammstein A photo posted by @rammsteinofficial on Jan 30, 2019 at 6:30am PST

Rammstein 2019 European tour

Jun 28: Paris La Defense Arena, France

Jul 02: Hannover HDI Arena, Germany

Jul 06: Milton Keynes Stadium, UK

Jul 10: Brussels Stade Roi Baudoiun, Belgium

Jul 13: Frankfurst Commerzbank Arena, Germany

Jul 16: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 17: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 20: Luxembourg Roeser Festival Grounds, Luxembourg

Jul 24: Chorzow Stadion Slaski, Czech Republic

Jul 29: Moscow VTB Arena, Russia

Aug 02: St Petersburg Stadium, Russia

Aug 06: Riga Lucavsala, Latvia

Aug 10: Tampere Ratina Stadion, Finland

Aug 14: Stockholm Stadion, Sweden

Aug 18: Oslo Ullevaal Stadion, Norway

Aug 22: Vienna Ernst-Happel Stadion, Austria