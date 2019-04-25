Rammstein are about to launch a new video - take a look at trailer for Radio

Rammstein have announced that they’ll release a video for their new track Radio on Friday morning.

The German outfit shared a promo for Deutschland last month – and at 11am CET (10am GMT) tomorrow, they’ll launch a video for Radio – a track that they teased earlier this month.

Rammstein announced the news, saying: “Let yourself suck in the ether.” They’ve also shared a 26-second black and white trailer for the shoot, which can be watched below.

Earlier this week, Rammstein teased another five tracks from their upcoming self-titled studio album, which is set to arrive on May 17.

Speaking with Metal Hammer earlier this year about the follow-up to 2009’s Liebe ist für alle da, guitarist Richard Kruspe said: “We tried a lot of different things this time. Sometimes we felt like, ‘This could be an interesting song, even though maybe it’s not a ‘typical Rammstein song’.

“In music, there are thousands of ways to go, and sometimes it’s hard to say which ways are the right ones or wrong ones. There’s much more out there than our own ego.”

Rammstein will head out on the road across Europe this summer.