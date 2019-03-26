Are Rammstein teasing something big for this Friday?

Enigmatic German alt-metallers Rammstein are teasing their fans with a new series of videos that suggest something big is due to drop on Friday.

Having already shared a number of stills from video shoots to accompany tracks from the as-yet-untitled record, today the band uploaded a series of video snippets to Spotify, which pop up and play when a user accesses select tracks in their top songs on the streaming platform.

The videos feature an unknown woman dressed up in Tudor-era clothing, holding Till Lindemann's decapitated head, and contain Roman Numerals which seem to point to this Friday's date. You can see stills from the videos below.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Rammstein have kept the details surrounding their new album typically thin on the ground so far, though they did check in earlier this year to report they were in the process of mixing the follow-up to 2009’s Liebe ist für alle da, with guitarist Richard Kruspe telling Kerrang that Rammstein were planning on releasing five videos.

Could these new clips mean Rammstein are ready to unleash their videos on to the world – or, even, that they're about to sneak release their whole album on Friday?

Rammstein announced late last year that they would be touring Europe this summer. Find full dates at the bottom of the page.

Jun 28: Paris La Defense Arena, France

Jul 02: Hannover HDI Arena, Germany

Jul 06: Milton Keynes Stadium, UK

Jul 10: Brussels Stade Roi Baudoiun, Belgium

Jul 13: Frankfurst Commerzbank Arena, Germany

Jul 16: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 17: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 20: Luxembourg Roeser Festival Grounds, Luxembourg

Jul 24: Chorzow Stadion Slaski, Czech Republic

Jul 29: Moscow VTB Arena, Russia

Aug 02: St Petersburg Stadium, Russia

Aug 06: Riga Lucavsala, Latvia

Aug 10: Tampere Ratina Stadion, Finland

Aug 14: Stockholm Stadion, Sweden

Aug 18: Oslo Ullevaal Stadion, Norway

Aug 22: Vienna Ernst-Happel Stadion, Austria