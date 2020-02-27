Rammstein launch spectacular time-lapse stage construction video

Rammstein have released a spectacular time-lapse video detailing the amount of equipment and man power required to put together the band's current live production.

The video was shot over the course of a week in June 2019 at the Rudolf Harbig Stadium in Dresden, and comes a month after the band announced their 2020 North American Stadium tour.

The run of 10 shows will kick off at Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau on August 20 and conclude with a set at Mexico City’s Foro Sol on September 27.

They’ll also visit Philadelphia, Washington, Minneapolis, Chicago, Foxborough, East Rutherford, San Antonio and Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale now.

Rammstein's European tour starts on May 25 at Klagenfurt's Wörthersee Stadion in Austria, and climaxes on August 4 at Ceres Park in Aarhus, Denmark. Most dates are sold out, but tickets for Belfast and Cardiff are still available.

May 25: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadion, Austria

May 29: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

May 30: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

Jun 02: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Jun 03: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Jun 06: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland

jun 07: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland

Jun 10: Ostend Event Site, Belgium

Jun 14: Cardiff Principality Stadium, Wales

Jun 17: Belfast Boucher Road Playing Field, Northern Ireland

Jun 20: Coventry Ricoh Arena, UK

Jun 24: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Holland

Jun 27: Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany

Jun 27: Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany

Jul 01: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jul 02: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jul 04: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 05: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France

Jul 10: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France

Jul 13: Turin Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Italy

Jul 17: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 21: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

Jul 26: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 27: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 31: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Aug 01: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Aug 04: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark

Aug 20: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC

Aug 23: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Aug 27: Washington FedExField, DC

Aug 30: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN

Sep 03: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Sep 06: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

Sep 10: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 16: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Sep 19: Los Angeles Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, CA

Sep 27: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico