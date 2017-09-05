Quicksand announce UK and European tour

Quicksand have announced a UK and European tour which will take place later this year.

They’ll play a run of 10 dates, kicking off at Cologne’s Luxor on November 15 and wrapping up with a set at London’s Islington Academy on the 26th of the month.

The US outfit have lined up the shows in support of their new album Interiors, which will arrive on November 10 via Epitaph Records. It will be their first record since 1995’s Manic Compression.

Tickets are available through the band’s official website.

Last month, drummer Alan Cage, frontman/guitarist Walter Schreifels, bassist Sergio Vega and guitarist Tom Capone released a video for new track Illuminant.

Find album details and tour dates below.

Nov 15: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Nov 16: Hamburg Uebel & Gefarlich, Germany

Nov 17: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Nov 19: Berlin SO36, Germany

Nov 20: Munich Milan Santeria Social Club, IT

Nov 22: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Nov 24: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Nov 25: Manchester Sound Control, UK

Nov 26: London Islington Academy, UK

Quicksand: Interiors tracklist

1. Illuminant

2. Under The Screw

3. Warm And Low

4. >

5. Cosmonauts

6. Interiors

7. Hyperion

8. Fire This Time

9. Feels Like A Weight Has Been Lifted

10. >>

11. Sick Mind

12. Normal Love

