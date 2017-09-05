Watch striking lyric video for Alter Bridge track Blackbird

Alter Bridge have released a lyric video for their track Blackbird.
The recording has been lifted from the band’s upcoming album Live At The O2 + Rarities which is set to arrive on September 8 via Napalm Records. The package includes their full 19-track performance at London’s O2 Arena in November last year, plus a further 11 tracks.
A statement on the album reads: “The disc features the never-before-released tracks Cruel Sun and Solace, recorded during the One Day Remains sessions, as well as Breathe from the same time, which has only been available as a US retail exclusive.
“These tracks join seven other songs that have only been released in Japan until this collection.”
Live At The O2 Arena + Rarities will launch on 3CD, quadruple vinyl and CD/DVD, which includes a documentary shot around the O2 Arena show.
In June, Alter Bridge announced they would play two shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall on October 2 and 3 where they’ll be joined onstage by the 52-piece Parallax Orchestra.
Find further details below.
Alter Bridge Live At The O2 Arena + Rarities tracklist
CD1
- The Writing On The Wall
- Come To Life
- Addicted To Pain
- Ghost Of Days Gone By
- Cry Of Achilles
- The Other Side
- Farther Than The Sun
- Ties That Blind
- Water Rising
- Crows On A Wire
- Watch Over You (solo acoustic)
CD2
- Isolation
- Blackbird
- Metalingus
- Open Your Eyes
- Show Me A Leader
- Rise Today
- Poison In Your Veins
- My Champion
CD3
- Breathe
- Cruel Sun
- Solace
- New Way To Live
- The Damage Done
- We Don’t Care at All
- Zero
- Home
- Never Borne To Follow
- Never Say Die (Outright)
- Symphony Of Agony (The Last of Our Kind)
Alter Bridge 2017 tour dates
Oct 02: London Royal Albert Hall, UK
Oct 03: London Royal Albert Hall, UK
Oct 05: Edinburgh Usher Hall, UK
Oct 07: Dublin Olympia, Ireland
Oct 08: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK
Oct 10: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France
Oct 11: Groningen Oosterpoort, Netherlands
Oct 12: Stuttgart Porche Arena, Germany
Oct 15: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany
Oct 16: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany
Oct 18: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Oct 20: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Oct 22: Budapest Sport Arena, Hungary
Oct 24: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland
Oct 26: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Oct 27: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Oct 29: Lisbon Coliseu, Portugal
