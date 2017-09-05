Trending

Watch striking lyric video for Alter Bridge track Blackbird

Alter Bridge release lyric video for their track Blackbird - taken from upcoming album Live At The O2 + Rarities

Alter Bridge
Alter Bridge have released a lyric video for their track Blackbird.

The recording has been lifted from the band’s upcoming album Live At The O2 + Rarities which is set to arrive on September 8 via Napalm Records. The package includes their full 19-track performance at London’s O2 Arena in November last year, plus a further 11 tracks.

A statement on the album reads: “The disc features the never-before-released tracks Cruel Sun and Solace, recorded during the One Day Remains sessions, as well as Breathe from the same time, which has only been available as a US retail exclusive.

“These tracks join seven other songs that have only been released in Japan until this collection.”

Live At The O2 Arena + Rarities will launch on 3CD, quadruple vinyl and CD/DVD, which includes a documentary shot around the O2 Arena show.

In June, Alter Bridge announced they would play two shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall on October 2 and 3 where they’ll be joined onstage by the 52-piece Parallax Orchestra.

Find further details below.

Alter Bridge Live At The O2 Arena + Rarities tracklist

CD1

  1. The Writing On The Wall
  2. Come To Life
  3. Addicted To Pain
  4. Ghost Of Days Gone By
  5. Cry Of Achilles
  6. The Other Side
  7. Farther Than The Sun
  8. Ties That Blind
  9. Water Rising
  10. Crows On A Wire
  11. Watch Over You (solo acoustic)

CD2

  1. Isolation
  2. Blackbird
  3. Metalingus
  4. Open Your Eyes
  5. Show Me A Leader
  6. Rise Today
  7. Poison In Your Veins
  8. My Champion

CD3

  1. Breathe
  2. Cruel Sun
  3. Solace
  4. New Way To Live
  5. The Damage Done
  6. We Don’t Care at All
  7. Zero
  8. Home
  9. Never Borne To Follow
  10. Never Say Die (Outright)
  11. Symphony Of Agony (The Last of Our Kind)

Alter Bridge 2017 tour dates

Oct 02: London Royal Albert Hall, UK
Oct 03: London Royal Albert Hall, UK
Oct 05: Edinburgh Usher Hall, UK
Oct 07: Dublin Olympia, Ireland
Oct 08: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK
Oct 10: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France
Oct 11: Groningen Oosterpoort, Netherlands
Oct 12: Stuttgart Porche Arena, Germany
Oct 15: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany
Oct 16: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany
Oct 18: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Oct 20: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Oct 22: Budapest Sport Arena, Hungary
Oct 24: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland
Oct 26: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Oct 27: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Oct 29: Lisbon Coliseu, Portugal

Hero of the day: How Alter Bridge lured Myles Kennedy back to music