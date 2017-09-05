Watch striking lyric video for Alter Bridge track Blackbird

Alter Bridge have released a lyric video for their track Blackbird.

The recording has been lifted from the band’s upcoming album Live At The O2 + Rarities which is set to arrive on September 8 via Napalm Records. The package includes their full 19-track performance at London’s O2 Arena in November last year, plus a further 11 tracks.

A statement on the album reads: “The disc features the never-before-released tracks Cruel Sun and Solace, recorded during the One Day Remains sessions, as well as Breathe from the same time, which has only been available as a US retail exclusive.

“These tracks join seven other songs that have only been released in Japan until this collection.”

Live At The O2 Arena + Rarities will launch on 3CD, quadruple vinyl and CD/DVD, which includes a documentary shot around the O2 Arena show.

In June, Alter Bridge announced they would play two shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall on October 2 and 3 where they’ll be joined onstage by the 52-piece Parallax Orchestra.

Find further details below.

Alter Bridge Live At The O2 Arena + Rarities tracklist

CD1

The Writing On The Wall Come To Life Addicted To Pain Ghost Of Days Gone By Cry Of Achilles The Other Side Farther Than The Sun Ties That Blind Water Rising Crows On A Wire Watch Over You (solo acoustic)

CD2

Isolation Blackbird Metalingus Open Your Eyes Show Me A Leader Rise Today Poison In Your Veins My Champion

CD3

Breathe Cruel Sun Solace New Way To Live The Damage Done We Don’t Care at All Zero Home Never Borne To Follow Never Say Die (Outright) Symphony Of Agony (The Last of Our Kind)

Oct 02: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Oct 03: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Oct 05: Edinburgh Usher Hall, UK

Oct 07: Dublin Olympia, Ireland

Oct 08: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK

Oct 10: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France

Oct 11: Groningen Oosterpoort, Netherlands

Oct 12: Stuttgart Porche Arena, Germany

Oct 15: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany

Oct 16: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Oct 18: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Oct 20: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Oct 22: Budapest Sport Arena, Hungary

Oct 24: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Oct 26: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Oct 27: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Oct 29: Lisbon Coliseu, Portugal

