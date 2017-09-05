James Hetfield takes a tumble during Metallica’s Amsterdam set

Metallica’s James Hetfield took a tumble during the band’s set at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome last night.

They were halfway through Now That We’re Dead when the vocalist and guitarist took a wrong step as he walked back towards the drum kit.

Bandmates Kirk Hammett, Robert Trujillo and Lars Ulrich keep playing but look on with concern as two members of the road crew help Hetfield to his feet.

He managed to finish the set without any apparent serious injury. Watch the video below.

Metallica are currently on tour across Europe in support of their latest album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct. They’ll play again in Amsterdam tomorrow night (September 6) before continuing the tour with three dates in France.

Find a full list of their 2017 and 2018 tour dates below.

2017

Sep 06: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 08: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Sep 10: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Sep 12: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Sep 14: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Sep 16: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Oct 22: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 24: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 26: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Oct 28: Manchester Arena, UK

Oct 30: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Nov 01: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

Nov 03: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

2018

Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny

Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary

Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland

Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany

May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

