James Hetfield takes a tumble during Metallica’s Amsterdam set

Metallica’s James Hetfield took a tumble during the band’s set at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome last night.
They were halfway through Now That We’re Dead when the vocalist and guitarist took a wrong step as he walked back towards the drum kit.
Bandmates Kirk Hammett, Robert Trujillo and Lars Ulrich keep playing but look on with concern as two members of the road crew help Hetfield to his feet.
He managed to finish the set without any apparent serious injury. Watch the video below.
Metallica are currently on tour across Europe in support of their latest album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct. They’ll play again in Amsterdam tomorrow night (September 6) before continuing the tour with three dates in France.
Find a full list of their 2017 and 2018 tour dates below.
- TeamRock Radio returns to the air
- The Grateful Dead's long and strange story: told in the new Classic Rock
- Stone Sour, Korn, Ghost, Lamb Of God, Megadeth and more star in Metal Hammer 300
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Metallica 2017⁄2018 WorldWired tour dates
2017
Sep 06: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Sep 08: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France
Sep 10: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France
Sep 12: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France
Sep 14: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany
Sep 16: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany
Oct 22: London O2 Arena, UK
Oct 24: London O2 Arena, UK
Oct 26: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK
Oct 28: Manchester Arena, UK
Oct 30: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK
Nov 01: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium
Nov 03: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium
2018
Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal
Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain
Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy
Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany
Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny
Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary
Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland
Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany
May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland