"Maybe it’s time." Dave Grohl might finally be ready to let Foo Fighters do something they've never done in their 30 year career
Could 2027 see Foo Fighters tick off another bucket list dream?
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
Louder
Louder’s weekly newsletter is jam-packed with the team’s personal highlights from the last seven days, including features, breaking news, reviews and tons of juicy exclusives from the world of alternative music.
Every Friday
Classic Rock
The Classic Rock newsletter is an essential read for the discerning rock fan. Every week we bring you the news, reviews and the very best features and interviews from our extensive archive. Written by rock fans for rock fans.
Every Friday
Metal Hammer
For the last four decades Metal Hammer has been the world’s greatest metal magazine. Created by metalheads for metalheads, ‘Hammer takes you behind the scenes, closer to the action, and nearer to the bands that you love the most.
Every Friday
Prog
The Prog newsletter brings you the very best of Prog Magazine and our website, every Friday. We'll deliver you the very latest news from the Prog universe, informative features and archive material from Prog’s impressive vault.
There is very little that Foo Fighters haven't done in their storied 31 year career. The band started by Dave Grohl as a solo project in the wake of the passing of his Nirvana bandmate Kurt Cobain have become true global superstars, racking up number one albums across the globe, and headlining some of the most iconic music festivals on earth. But as Grohl's band gear up for the April release of their twelfth studio album, Your Favorite Toy, they have been reminded that there remains one major landmark achievement that they've yet to tick off.
In an interview conducted for Kerrang! Radio by DJ Sophie K, it was put to Grohl that his band have yet to play Download festival in the UK. The DJ told Grohl that, every year, commentators on the Download website forums express their hopes that Foo Fighters will be announced to play, but those hopes and dreams have yet to materialise.
"We need you there," the band are informed, with Sophie K suggesting that Your Favorite Toy, which Grohl has teased as being a collection of "noisy, loud bangers", could be tailor-made for a Download audience.
"Maybe it's time," Grohl acknowledges.
When Sophie K suggests that her interview will be sent to the promoters of Download in order to get them booked, Grohl simply replies, "Overdue."
A post shared by Kerrang! Radio (@kerrangradio)
A photo posted by on
This past weekend, Foo Fighters announced intimate shows in Dublin (February 23), London {February 25) and Manchester (February 27), with tickets being sold exclusively to fans who queued up outside the respective venues.
Dave Grohl's band will play for rather larger audiences at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium on June 25 and 27.
During an appearance last week on BBC TVs' The Graham Norton Show, Grohl admitted that he was surprised that the band had only booked two 'proper' shows for 2026 in the UK, but that management had informed him that the 'real' tour would be "a year and a half from now."
The follow-up to 2023's But Here We Are, Your Favorite Toy will be released via Roswell Records/Columbia Records on April 24.
The 10-track album was recorded at Dave Grohl's 606 studio and co-produced by Foo Fighters and their in-house engineer Oliver Roman, formerly the frontman of LA rock band Jaw Talk.
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
The album tracklist is:
1. Caught In The Echo
2. Of All People
3. Window
4. Your Favorite Toy
5. If You Only Knew
6. Spit Shine
7. Unconditional
8. Child Actor
9. Amen, Caveman
10. Asking For A Friend
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.