Stone Sour, Korn, Ghost, Lamb Of God, Megadeth and more star in Metal Hammer 300

This month, Metal Hammer is celebrating our 300th issue, and we wanted to do something big. Like, REALLY big. So, we united the biggest and best names in our world today for the ultimate roundtable. A heavy metal debate to end all debates. The bands you care about, together, talking about the issues affecting our scene today. This is the Metal Hammer State Of The Nation. This is Hammer 300. And here’s who we got involved…

ORDER YOUR NEW ISSUE OF METAL HAMMER NOW

Corey Taylor and Randy Blythe have a conversation for the ages. The heavy metal powerhouses talk about the genre they love, its legitimacy, mainstream appeal and much much more.

Behemoth’s Nergal and Amon Amarth’s Johan Hegg discuss what it actually means to be metal in 2017.

We sit down with Korn’s Jonathan Davis to work out if metal has stagnated musically, and if so, how to change it.

Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz and Venom Prison’s Larissa Stupar meet up to debate where the glass ceiling really is for extreme metal.

One of Ghost’s Nameless Ghouls shares his thoughts on world domination and how metal can rise again.

In a seriously inspiring conversation, the guys from Dillinger Escape Plan, Suicide Silence and Code Orange discuss whether metal is too set in its ways and if we need to open up more.

We chat to Steel Panther’s Michael Starr and Avatar’s Johannes Eckerström about bringing the fun back to metal.

Thrash veterans Dave Mustaine and Scott Ian reveal why Megadeth and Anthrax are going stronger than ever.

Body Count frontman and activist Ice-T weighs in on why metal can take a stand.

The legend that is Joey Jordison breaks down how metal can regain its shock factor.

We’ve also go on tour with Prophets Of Rage, uncover the heart of darkness with Chelsea Wolfe, and look at the work of the Sophie Lancaster Foundation, ten years after her murder.

There was also one very large black cloud that hung over the making of this issue. As Hammer was approaching press, we were hit by the shocking news of Chester Bennington’s death. So, we’ve dedicated this month’s cover to him, and this issue also features our tribute.

But we couldn’t let Hammer 300 go by without some pretty cool freebies, right? So, in this issue, we’re giving away a free Iron Maiden comic book! Hell yes!

And a free CD mixtape from two of the best independent UK labels, Basick Records and Holy Roar Records!

Plus GIANT, exclusive Corey Taylor and Maria Brink posters. You won’t get these anywhere else!

There’s just SO MUCH going on in Hammer 300 that you’d have to be a bit of a berk not to pick up a copy.

The new issue of Metal Hammer is in stores now and is available to order online. If you’re in the UK, you can use our store locator to find your nearest Metal Hammer stockist.

You can also subscribe to Metal Hammer so you never miss an issue.