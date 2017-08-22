Quicksand announce new album Interiors and release new song

Quicksand have announced their first new album in 22 years. Titled Interiors, it will be released on November 10 via Epitaph Records.

Speaking about the album, frontman Walter Schreifels says Interiors was “all just about being ourselves and who we were as well as who we are.

“We did it for us completely.”

The new album announcement comes with the release of the album’s opening track Illuminant, which is available to listen to on Spotify or in the video below.

Interiors tracklist

1. Illuminant

2. Under The Screw

3. Warm And Low

4. >

5. Cosmonauts

6. Interiors

7. Hyperion

8. Fire This Time

9. Feels Like A Weight Has Been Lifted

10. >>

11. Sick Mind

12. Normal Love

Interiors is available to pre-order now.

