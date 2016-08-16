Prophets Of Rage confirm debut EP

Prophets Of Rage have confirmed the release of their debut EP, a five-track work entitled The Party’s Over.

The Rage Against The Machine offshoot – featuring that band’s Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk, plus Chuck D and DJ Lord of Public Enemy and B-Real of Cypress Hill – will launch the EP on August 26, during their first US tour.

It includes their previously-released version of the Public Enemy track that gave them their name, along with The Party’s Over and live versions of RATM’s Killing In The Name, Public Enemy’s Shut ‘Em Down and No Sleep ‘Till Cleveland – a reworking of the Beastie Boys’ No Sleep ‘Till Brooklyn, inspired by the US Republican National Convention.

Prophets Of Rage revealed their existence in May, saying that their intention was to “make America rage again.” They added: “We can no longer stand on the sidelines of history. Dangerous times demand dangerous songs. It’s time to take the power back.”

Chuck D later admitted that he and B-Real found it daunting to perform RATM songs without vocalist Zack de la Rocha, who declined to join the supergroup but gave them his blessing.

D said: “A large part of the lyrics are by Zack. We sit back and say, ‘This is not Rage Against The Machine. This is Prophets Of Rage. This is three solid situations coming together.’”

He added: “Don’t sleep on Cypress Hill or Public Enemy songs. They’re Rage-ified and create a frenzy that really befuddles the average person.”

And he ruled out the chance of a full-length album from the band, arguing: “Ten songs, in this day and time, is a little too much of a buffet anyway. Not to say less is more, but yes, less is enough.”

The band’s tour begins on August 19 and continues until October 16. No Sleep ’Till Cleveland will be released digitally on August 18, with The Party’s Over single following on August 25.

Prophets Of Rage: The Party’s Over tracklist

Prophets Of Rage

The Party’s Over

Killing In The Name (live)

Shut ‘Em Down (live)

No Sleep ‘Till Cleveland (live)

Aug 19: Fairfax EagleBank Arena, VA

Aug 20: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 21: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 23: Montreal Centre Bell, QC

Aug 24: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 26: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 27: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Aug 28: Uncasville Mohegan Sun, CT

Sep 01: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Sep 03: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 04: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Sep 05: Kansas City Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, MO

Sep 07: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 10: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 11: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 13: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 15: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Sep 17: Phoenix Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 27: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Oct 01: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL

Oct 02: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amp, FL

Oct 04: Atlanta Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, GA

Oct 05: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Oct 08: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Oct 09: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Oct 11: El Paso County Coliseum, TX

Oct 12: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Oct 14: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Event Center, NV

Oct 16: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

