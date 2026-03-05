"So do we tell the kids about the tour?" Courtney Love and former Hole bandmate Melissa Auf Der Maur are reuniting

Courtney Love has revealed that she'll be reuniting with former Hole bandmate Melissa Auf Der Maur for an upcoming tour.

Love posted a video of Auf Der Maur on her instagram account yesterday (March 4), soundtracked by Hole's 1998 single Malibu, tagging the bassist on the caption question, "So do we tell the kids about the tour?"



In response, Auf Der Maur replied, "it starts with eternal love".

After fans began speculating that the less-than-cryptic post was hinting at a Hole reunion, Love posted, "Not a reunion baby . Me and @xmadmx touring new songs"

2026 seems set to be the year that Love returns to the spotlight as a musical artist.



Antiheroine, a new retrospective documentary by Edward Lovelace and James Hall which traces her life, career and the making of a new solo album, premiered at the Sundance film festival in January. The film-makers have been following Love in London for the past five years as she worked on the follow-up to 2004's America's Sweetheart.



Other musicians lending their voices to the biopic include Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe, and Love's former Hole bandmates Eric Erlandson, Auf der Maur and Patty Schemel.



An official synopsis for the film states: "Singer, songwriter, and actor Courtney Love has long had an impact on rock and pop culture. Now sober and set to release new music for the first time in over a decade, Courtney is ready to reveal her story, unfiltered and unapologetic."



"Courtney has waited a long time to tell her story, in her own words and it’s deeply important to all of us at Dorothy St Pictures that strong, female-forward stories find the audiences they deserve," producer Julia Nottingham told movie industry website Variety in December. "As a child of the 90s, I was always curious about Courtney, a woman who often appeared to be defined by her husband Kurt Cobain. We made this film because Courtney’s story is bigger than the headlines. It’s raw, complicated, and deeply human."

Love's new album, which does not currently have a title or release date, will feature contributions from Michael Stipe and Melissa Auf Der Maur.



"I think it’s a lesson of 'Don’t do it until you’re called'," she says in Antiheroine. "You can call it 'the recovery record' or 'the fucking almost died record' or 'the got granted a lease on life record'. I got to remain alive.

"The more I write these songs, the more I get further and further away from the shit. One song can change everything. If I can't believe in that then I don't believe in anything."

Last year, Love also revealed that she would have a new memoir coming out this year, via HarperCollins.

