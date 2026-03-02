Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter announce rescheduled and expanded North American tour

Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter have announced a rescheduled North American tour, with additional shows and venue upgrades in some cities.

Last September, the English punk legends were forced to cancel their planned North American tour when guitarist Steve Jones broke his wrist.



In a jokey new statement, the guitarist says, "Mr. Jones here with an update on my wrist, I think it’s good enough to do the upcoming tour, now if I can just stop my legs from buckling up, I think I’ll be in good shape."



In a nod to the Pistols' first infamous and chaotic US visit, this year's tour will kick off on September 11 at Dallas's historic Longhorn Ballroom, marking the band's first return to the venue since 1978.



At each stop, fans can expect to hear Never Mind The Bollocks played in its entirety, along with additional material spanning the group's short-lived but hugely influential career.

Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter North American tour 2026

Sep 11: Dallas Longhorn Ballroom, TX

Sep 12: Austin Emo’s, TX

Sep 13: Houston House of Blues, TX

Sep 15: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

Sep 17: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Sep 21: Toronto HISTORY, Canada

Sep 22: Montreal L’Olympia Canda

Sep 25: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Sep 28: Boston Royale, MA

Sep 29: Washington DC 9:30 Club



Oct 01: Cleveland The Agora, OH

Oct 03: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Oct 04: Columbus Newport Music Hall, OH

Oct 06: Minneapolis The Fillmore, MN

Oct 09: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Oct 10: Salt Lake City The Union Event Center, UT

Oct 12: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Oct 14: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Oct 16: San Diego SOMA, CA

Oct 17: Phoenix Marquee Theatre, AZ

Oct 18: Los Angeles The Hollywood Palladium, CA



Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 6 at 10am local time. In most cities, tickets purchased for the original tour dates will be honoured.



On their first US tour in 1978, the Sex Pistols faced hostile, and in some cases dangerously violent, audiences in every city they visited: Steve Jones later recalled the trek as "a fucking circus", and "no fun".



"The audience was throwing everything from bottles to rats to pig’s ears at the stage," drummer Paul Cook told The Times newspaper in 2024. "They had read about us being British devils, come to destroy their country, so they thought it was what they were meant to do... I thought someone was going to get killed."