“I want to die in Lamb Of God!” The new issue of Metal Hammer features Lamb Of God on the cover – and an exclusive all-star interview with Randy Blythe

The new issue of Metal Hammer features Lamb Of God on the cover, ahead of the release of their new album, Into Oblivion. Inside, we got Randy Blythe’s friends and peers to ask him any question they wanted.

Artists including Halestorm, Mastodon, Health, Clutch, Killswitch Engage, Ice-T, Max Cavalera, Lacuna Coil, Devildriver, Anthrax, GWAR, Eyehategod and Alien Weaponry grilled Randy on everything from UFOs to cutting his hair off. In answer to a question from Johnny Health about which member of Lamb Of God he’s most afraid to fight, Randy says says no one – because he hopes the band will last forever.

“None of ’em, I’ll fight ’em all at once! But we get along better than we did in the early days,” he explains. “We’ve learned how to function and accept each others’ differences. I don’t want Lamb Of God ever to break up. I want to die in Lamb Of God. Not onstage with those dudes, though. Preferably sitting on my boat or the front porch of my house, at a very advanced age.”

Elsewhere in the mag, we get the inside story of brand new Puscifer album Normal Isn’t, as Maynard James Keenan explains why he’s going to make fart jokes even if the world is burning.

Lzzy Hale remembers shaking off Christianity to write sex-positive anthem I Get Off, Max Cavalera tells us how he took Brazilian metal to the world stage, and Attilla Csihar explains what it was like to front Mayhem before and after they became the most notorious band in black metal.

Meanwhile, we track down the forgotten members of the bands who made it big, shedding light on the early days of Deftones, Papa Roach, Trivium, Opeth and Faith No More.

Malevolence reveal why they’re still pissing off the National Trust, Type O Negative and Crowbar member members unveil new project Sun Don’t Shine, and Testament frontman Chuck Billy gives us his life lessons on Native American healing and… robots?

We also investigate get how Converge changed the hardcore game, go behind the scenes of the new Chris Cornell tribute supergroup, King Ultramega, and meet N0trixx: the ‘bedlamcore’ artist rapping about mental health in three languages.

All this, along with Amaranthe, Igorrr, Gaerea, Black Label Society, Epica, Slaughter To Prevail, Paleface Swiss, Motionless In White and much, much more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now. Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door.