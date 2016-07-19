Prophets Of Rage release debut track

Rage Against The Machine offshoot Prophets Of Rage have released a stream of their self-titled debut single.

The band revealed their existence in May after RATM’s Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk joined forces with Public Enemy’s Chuck D and DJ Lord plus Cypress Hill’s B-Real.

The band say of the track: “In a year we won’t soon forget, Prophets Of Rage is a song/band for those who feel they no longer have a voice.”

Guitarist Morello recently told Billboard: “The goal is a simple one – the music has to be devastating.

“We talk a lot about the politics, but the cornerstone is that the music has to be authentic, unapologetic and contemporary.”

Prophets Of Rage yesterday staged an open-air concert to protest against the US Republican Party’s National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. They play the same city tonight, before their Make America Rage Again tour commences in August. The single is on sale now.

Prophets Of Rage Make America Rage Again tour 2016

Jul 19: Cleveland The Agora, OH

Aug 19: Fairfax EagleBank Arena, VA

Aug 20: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 21: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 23: Montreal Centre Bell, QC

Aug 24: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 26: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 27: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Aug 28: Uncasville Mohegan Sun, CT

Sep 01: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Sep 03: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 04: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Sep 05: Kansas City Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, MO

Sep 07: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 10: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 11: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 13: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 15: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Sep 17: Phoenix Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 27: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Oct 01: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL

Oct 02: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amp, FL

Oct 04: Atlanta Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, GA

Oct 05: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Oct 08: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Oct 09: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Oct 11: El Paso County Coliseum, TX

Oct 12: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Oct 14: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Event Center, NV

Oct 16: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

