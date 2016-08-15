Video: pop star Rick Astley plays AC/DC's Highway To Hell

Rick Astley, the Newton-le-Willows hitmaker who originally retired from the music business in 1993 but returned once he’d become the successful internet meme known as rickrolling, has made another bid for viral stardom. This time he’s covered AC/DC’s 1979 smash Highway To Hell.

“One of the first instruments I learned to play was drums,” says Astley, in footage shot at The Troubadour in West Hollywood last week. “And one of the best feelings in the world is to count the song in that we’re about to play.” He then goes on to politely ask the audience if they wanna rock.

The audience clearly do wanna rock, and the band proceed to perform the devilish classic, with Astley cleverly filling both the Bon Scott and Phil Rudd roles. At the same time.

Listeners keen to hear more of Astley playing Highway To Hell may enjoy previous versions filmed at the O2 Academy in Islington in 2012, in Brisbane, Australia the same year, or at Cancun’s Moon Palace earlier this year.

Rick Astley is currently on tour.

The 10 Best Unexpected Rock Covers