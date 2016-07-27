Prophets Of Rage appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Prophets Of Rage have performed on the latest episode’s of US chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The politically-charged supergroup featuring Rage Against The Machine men Tim Commerford, Brad Wilk and Tom Morello alongside Chuck D of Public Enemy and B-Real of Cypress Hill, played RATM’s classic track Killing In The Name on the show’s outdoor stage. The video can be viewed below.

Chuck D recently praised Rage Against The Machine frontman Zack De La Rocha, admitting that he and co-vocalist B-Real have big shoes to fill when performing his songs.

He said: “The thing with getting the approval from Zack was like, ‘Yeah, man, this is what it is. This is not Rage, but we’re keeping your seat warm,’ and he was like, ‘I’ll consider that.’

“A large part of the lyrics are by Zack de la Rocha. We sit back and say, ‘Hey, look, this is not Rage Against the Machine. This is Prophets of Rage. This is three solid situations coming together.’

“And don’t sleep on Cypress Hill or Public Enemy songs. They’re Rage-ified and create a frenzy that really befuddles the average person on the behaviour politics of the United States of America. Not the politics of behaviour, but the behaviour of politics.”

Prophets Of Rage commence their first North American tour in August.

Aug 19: Fairfax EagleBank Arena, VA

Aug 20: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 21: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 23: Montreal Centre Bell, QC

Aug 24: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 26: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 27: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Aug 28: Uncasville Mohegan Sun, CT

Sep 01: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Sep 03: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 04: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Sep 05: Kansas City Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, MO

Sep 07: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 10: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 11: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 13: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 15: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Sep 17: Phoenix Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 27: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Oct 01: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL

Oct 02: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amp, FL

Oct 04: Atlanta Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, GA

Oct 05: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Oct 08: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Oct 09: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Oct 11: El Paso County Coliseum, TX

Oct 12: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Oct 14: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Event Center, NV

Oct 16: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

