Prognosis 2023 will take place in the UK at Indigo O2

Prognosis Festival will take place at Indigo O2 on April 22/23 in London for 2023 and April 14-16 in Eindhoven

Prognosis Festival has announced that its UK launch event will take place at the Indigo At The O2 over the weekend of April 22 and 23.

At the same time the event has announced it will return for a third year and an extra third day at its home base at the Effenar venue in Eindhoven for the weekend of April 14, 15 and 16.

This year's event has just concluded, which was headlined by Katatonia and Leprous with performances from Enslaved, Focus, The Fierce And The DeadNovena, Cellar DarlingWheelRoss Jennings and more.

The festival launched in 2019, headlined by UK prog rockers Haken and TesseracT and with sets from Devin TownsendLeprous, The Gathering, Green Carnation, Cog, Wheel and more.

Early bird tickets are available for the Dutch weekend here.

