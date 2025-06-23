"The World Heavyweight Champions re-unite for a tour of straight up ruckus." The Prodigy announce UK and Ireland tour with special guest Carl Cox

The Prodigy have announced shows in the UK and Ireland tour next year with special guest Carl Cox

Liam Howlett's band will play 10 arena dates in April, starting at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on April 15, with further shows following in Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff, Bournemouth, Leeds and London two nights), before they cross the Irish Sea for sets in Belfast and Dublin.

An official press release for the tour reads: “The World Heavyweight Champions re-unite for a tour of straight up ruckus that sees The Prodigy blast through their headline set, performing tracks from across their seven UK number one albums, along with Carl Cox returning to his genre breaking three deck vinyl setup for a two-hour set from doors each night”



Liam Howlet says: “We’re bringin back that full experience of non-stop noise and beats from doors to getting chucked out. It will be that full Prodigy experience as it was then and how it continues to be now."



"We’ll be bringin’ the heat live and droppin’ new tunes for the people," Howlett adds on Instagram. "We've got our old friend Carl Cox joining us, it’s gonna be full attack mode, factor 9! Lets go!"

The band will play:



Apr 15: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Apr 16: Manchester Co-op Live

Apr 18: Birmingham Utilita Arena

Apr 19: Cardiff Utilita Arena

Apr 21: Bournemout BIC

Apr 22: Leeds First Direct Arena

Apr 24: London Wembley OVO Arena

Apr 25: London Wembley OVO Arena

Apr 27: Belfast The SSE Arena

Apr 28: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

A post shared by The Prodigy Official (@theprodigyofficial) A photo posted by on

The band's most recent record, No Tourists, was released in November 2018.