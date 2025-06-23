"The World Heavyweight Champions re-unite for a tour of straight up ruckus." The Prodigy announce UK and Ireland tour with special guest Carl Cox
The Prodigy promise to bring the heat, and new music, on UK and Ireland arena tour
The Prodigy have announced shows in the UK and Ireland tour next year with special guest Carl Cox
Liam Howlett's band will play 10 arena dates in April, starting at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on April 15, with further shows following in Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff, Bournemouth, Leeds and London two nights), before they cross the Irish Sea for sets in Belfast and Dublin.
An official press release for the tour reads: “The World Heavyweight Champions re-unite for a tour of straight up ruckus that sees The Prodigy blast through their headline set, performing tracks from across their seven UK number one albums, along with Carl Cox returning to his genre breaking three deck vinyl setup for a two-hour set from doors each night”
Liam Howlet says: “We’re bringin back that full experience of non-stop noise and beats from doors to getting chucked out. It will be that full Prodigy experience as it was then and how it continues to be now."
"We’ll be bringin’ the heat live and droppin’ new tunes for the people," Howlett adds on Instagram. "We've got our old friend Carl Cox joining us, it’s gonna be full attack mode, factor 9! Lets go!"
The band will play:
Apr 15: Glasgow OVO Hydro
Apr 16: Manchester Co-op Live
Apr 18: Birmingham Utilita Arena
Apr 19: Cardiff Utilita Arena
Apr 21: Bournemout BIC
Apr 22: Leeds First Direct Arena
Apr 24: London Wembley OVO Arena
Apr 25: London Wembley OVO Arena
Apr 27: Belfast The SSE Arena
Apr 28: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland
The band's most recent record, No Tourists, was released in November 2018.
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.