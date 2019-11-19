Trending

Pre-Black Friday deal: Save up to 25% on Bose noise cancelling headphones

By Louder  

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner - but Amazon have deals right now that will be music to your ears

(Image credit: Bose - Amazon)

We’re all gearing up to grab a bargain or two on Black Friday and Cyber Monday later this month, but there are some fantastic deals to be found before the annual events get underway.

While music fans can currently save cash on turntables, vinyl, instruments and bluetooth speakers, Amazon are offering up to 25% off their range of Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones.

Not only are the headphones noise cancelling and feature Amazon Alexa integration, but the Series II models are available in black, rose gold and silver.

Take a look at the deals below and if you’re on the lookout for further savings on headphones, don’t worry as we have you covered.

Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones deals

Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones (Black) - Save 25%. Were £329.95 - now £249
This set of Series II Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones are Alexa and the Google Assistant enabled for voice access to music, information and more.
Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones (Silver) - Save 25%. Were £329.95 - now £249
The silver set boast exactly the same features at the black pair above but come with a stylish silver finish. Great for music on the go or at home.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones (Rose gold) - Save 17%. Were £299.95 - now £249
These over-ear headphone by Bose bring feature the same noise cancelling tech as found in the previous two pairs, but come in eye-catching rose gold.View Deal

