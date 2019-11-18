Pre-Black Friday bargain: Save up to 63% on Ultimate Ears bluetooth speakers

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just a couple of weeks away – but the discounts and bargains have already started.
Music fans can save a bundle right now on turntables, headphones, vinyl, instruments and more – and now Amazon have lopped off a whopping amount of cash on a range of Ultimate Ears bluetooth speakers.
The Ultimate Ears Megablast bluetooth portable speaker, which boasts Amazon Alexa voice control, is currently available for £99.99 – 63% down on its RRP of £269.99.
Meanwhile, the Ultimate Ears Boom 2 bluetooth speaker has 50% off – down to just £59.99, while more bargain are up for grabs.
Check out further details and even more great deals below.
Ultimate Ears Bluetooth Speaker Deals
Ultimate Ears Megablast speaker: Was £269.99 - now £99.99
Enjoy your favourite sounds on the go with this Ultimate Ears Megablast bluetooth portable speaker featuring Amazon Alexa voice control.View Deal
Ultimate Ears Boom 2 speaker: Was £119 - now £59.99
Offering wireless, 360-degree immersive surround sound and deep bass, this waterproof speaker has a 30 metre range and a play time of 15 hoursView Deal
Ultimate Ears Blast speaker: Was £169.99 - now £69.99
This Ultimate Ears Blast bluetooth speaker is available in graphite black, is waterproof and features Amazon Alexa voice control - and there's 595 off its RRP.View Deal
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom speaker: Was £89.99 - now £52.88
This ideally-sized bluetooth speaker is waterproof, it floats, has a battery charge of 10 hours, and packs a big sound. It's now available in Phantom Black.View Deal