Former Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds dead at 51

Former Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds has died aged 51 following a motorcycle accident.

The news first broke in Atlanta News First, which reports Hinds crashed while riding a a Harley Davidson in his hometown of Atlanta, after the driver of a BMW SUV "failed to yield while making a turn at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Boulevard", as confirmed by local police. The incident happened last night, Wednesday August 20.

Atlanta News First also reports that Hinds' death has been confirmed by the Fulton County medical examiner.

Hinds was a founding member of Mastodon, whose incendiary mash-up of riff-heavy sludge metal and expansive, progressively minded songwriting saw them become one of the breakout metal bands of the 2000s.

The band formed in the year 2000, releasing eight studio albums so far, all of which featured Hinds, including the band's most recent effort, 2021 double album Hushed And Grim. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Mastodon and Hinds had parted ways - the first lineup change in the band's 25 year history.

The split initially seemed amicable, with a statement from the band reading: "Friends and Fans, After 25 monumental years together, Mastodon and Brent Hinds have mutually decided to part ways.We’re deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we’ve shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors.



"We are still very inspired and excited to show up for fans in this next chapter of Mastodon. As we move forward, all 2025 touring plans will remain intact. We look forward to seeing you on the road."

Things soon turned tour, however, with Hinds aiming some rather barbed sentiments in his ex-bandmates' direction in the weeks that followed.

Mastodon have released a statement on Hinds' passing via their social media channels, which reads as follows:

"We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief… last night Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident. We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many. Our hearts are with Brent’s family, friends, and fans. At this time, we please ask that you respect everyone’s privacy during this difficult time.



RIP Brent."