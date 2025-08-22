Brent Hinds RIP: The world of music pays tribute

Musicians worldwide have taken to social media to pay tribute to former Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds, who passed away at the age of 51. According to news reports, Hinds was killed when the Harley-Davidson he was riding collided with a BMW SUV in his hometown of Atlanta, GA.

"We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief," said Mastodon in a statement. "Last night, Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident. We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many. Our hearts are with Brent’s family, friends, and fans. At this time, we please ask that you respect everyone’s privacy during this difficult time."

Queens Of The Stone Age: "Rest in peace, Brent Hinds. With love and respect. See you on the other side, old friend."

Matt Heafy: "Rest in power to Brent Hinds. We did Ozzfest 2005 together initially, and he definitely was one of the earlier heroes of mine/ ours who was tough on us. Years later when touring together on the Slayer/Trivium co-headlining tour with Mastodon and Amon Amarth, he sat with me in our dressing room and played on acoustic and sang to me alone, a song that he had written but never played for anyone - after telling me that after all these years; we’ve proven ourselves and that he respected me/ us. There weren’t many like this man. That’s for sure. Rest in peace. Rest in power."

Zakk Wylde: "God Bless Brent Hinds."

William Duvall (Alice In Chains): "This has knocked the wind out of me. RIP to the great Brent Hinds."

Opeth: "Brent Hinds is gone. An incredible musician. A force of nature. Our friend. My friend. I got the news today from the Mastodon boys as I was having coffee with my mother and her partner. They’re talking about their plans for the upcoming weekend, but I couldn’t really hear what they were saying, to be honest. I was (and still am) overwhelmed by shock.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I reached out to the boys in my band, delivering the tragic news and my phone has been buzzing every 10 seconds since. There’s so much to be said about Brent. We’ve spend so much time together with him on the road. I like to think we got to know each other quite well. Brent demanded attention (and got it) every time he stepped into our dressing room or bus, which was quite often, I'd might add. Fred and him would jam backstage. I’d keep an eye on him/them and their usual tour-shenanigans to the point where Brent started calling me 'Dad', and I was calling him 'Son'.

"I have so many memories of him, most of which I can sum up as 'good times'. We often talked about stage nerves. How nervousness can be good, but also, if bad, how it can hinder your performance. The latter sensation manifested itself as a fictional person: 'Peter'. Brent would go: 'Peter was on stage tonight, and that fucker sucks ass' when he had a bad show.

"It’s too soon to grieve, I suppose; this hasn’t sunk in at all. I only just heard about this tragedy five hours ago. It’s beyond devastating, and judging from what’s being said on our private Opeth group chat I know I can speak for the whole band.

"The 'Dad-Son' thing stuck over the years. I last saw Brent when he came to our show in Atlanta (October 22, 2024). He walks in and goes 'What’s up, Pops?'. It’s a very, very bright memory, but it makes me numb with sadness right now, thinking about it.

"We’d like to offer our warmest and most loving condolences to his family and friends, colleagues, fans, and of course to the whole Mastodon inner circle. The incredible band that was instrumental in making us and the world aware of the phenomenon that is Brent Hinds. Note that I can’t write about him in past tense just yet. He still 'is'."

A post shared by Mark Morton (@mark.duane.morton) A photo posted by on

Ricki Rachtman: "When we lose a talented musician like Brent Hinds it hurts as fans. I loved what he did with Mastodon, we all did. It also hurts because he was a biker. Speaking as a 20,000-mile-a-year rider, I know the risks, as do those who ride. It’s a tragedy. If there is a lesson we can learn from whenever we lose a musician that we are fans of, it's to go see live bands whenever you can. I’m so glad I’ve seen Mastodon several times and many times with Brent. Just a kick ass band and yet another loss."

Machine Head: "We toured with Mastodon somewhere around five times over the last 15 years… sad day. Our deepest condolences to the Hinds family, and the Mastodon camp."

Slash: "RIP Brent Hinds."

Tool: "The members of the band wish to convey their deepest sympathy on the tragic and untimely death of former Mastodon guitarist and vocalist Brent Hinds. This one hits particularly close to home, as Brent was not only a fellow musician, who at times shared the stage with the guys as a guest guitarist but was also a good friend outside the tour venues. With his creative output and valued friendship, though he has passed onto another plane, rest assured that he will not be forgotten on this one."

Gary Holt: "What a tragedy. Stunned. You will be missed, brother. Don’t know what else to say other than RIP, brother. Heartbreaking news for everyone. Fuck."

Lacuna Coil: "We are very saddened after hearing that Brent Hinds passed away.

He was truly one of a kind, and it was always a joy to meet him at festivals every once in a while and witness his smile, his energy and his incredible talent. Rest in Peace, Brent."

Shadows Fall: "We will miss you, Brent. Thank you for the years of riffs and good times. It was an honour to share stages with you around the world. The party won’t be the same without you."

Jared James Nichols: "Rest in Power, brother. Heartbreaking."

Unearth: RIP Brent Hinds. A truly unique individual with a talent as brilliant as the sun. Thank you for the memories and your everlasting music."

Weedian: "Rest In Power, Brent Hinds. I can't believe he's gone. So sad."

Rick Beato: "So sad to hear about Brent Hinds. What a tragic loss. My heart goes out to his family and friends."

Converge: "We are shocked by the loss of our dear friend Brent Hinds. He was an enigmatic human being who played by no one’s rules and was one of the greatest guitarists of our generation. Knowing him was a privilege. Anyone who ever met him had a story about it afterwards because he truly was one of a kind. We’ll miss him. We send love and support to his family, Mastodon and Fiend Without A Face. Thank you for the music, the friendship, the laughs, and the stories, Brent. We love you."

