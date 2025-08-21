Biffy Clyro announce special intimate acoustic tour, in partnership with some of their favourite UK indie record shops

Biffy Clyro are to undertake a special UK acoustic tour in October.

The Scottish trio, now firmly established as a festival headline act in the UK, will play intimate shows in Kingston, Oxford, Bristol, Liverpool, Leeds, Dundee and Glasgow on the short run, celebrating the September 19 release of their forthcoming 10th studio album, Futique.



The tour is being underttaken in partnership with some of the Kilmarnock band's favourite indie record shops.

Biffy Clyro UK acoustic tour

Oct 13: Kingston Circuit (with Banquet Records)

Oct 14: Oxford O2 Academy (with Truck Store)

Oct 16: Bristol The Prospect Building (with Rough Trade)

Oct 17: Liverpool Camp & Furnace (with Jacaranda)

Oct 19: Leeds Beckett University (with Crash)

Oct 21: Dundee Fat Sams (with Assai)

Oct 22: Glasgow SWG3 (with Assai)

The follow-up to 2021's The Myth of the Happily Ever After, Futique will be released via 14th Floor/Warners. The album's first single, A Little Love, was released on June 11.



"Futique is an exploration of ideas, objects or relationships that exist across time," says frontman Simon Neil. "We are never aware when we do anything for the last time and there’s a beauty and sadness within that. What will be your Futique?"

A press statement about the record reads: "The idea behind the title is informed by Simon’s thoughts on how our perceptions of memory have shifted during the digital era. Whereas once people might keep their treasured memories filed away in photo albums, now a seemingly infinite amount of images spanning years of our lives can be accessed in a split second on our phones.



"That led to reminiscing about the people and the things he misses from his youth. But more intriguingly, it inspired a different thought: what are the things that he cherishes now that he will miss in the future? It was a thought-provoking concept that gained greater pertinence as he spent much of 2023 touring with his leftfield extreme metal band Empire State Bastard.



"His adventures with Biffy Clyro bandmates James and Ben Johnston flashed through his mind. Playing scrappy versions of Nirvana songs in a garage when they were 15-year-olds with modest ambitions. Seeing a sea of faces stretching far over the horizon as they headlined Reading and Download. And above all, the small things that are everything: the in-jokes, the long conversations, the moments where an unspoken silence communicated more than mere words ever could.



"Like any long-term relationship, they’ve encountered challenges along the way. But together they realised that they need to take the time to nurture the deep-rooted love that has kept them together. It has always been Biffy Clyro against the world. While that narrative is specific to the band’s own experiences, it’s also instantly relatable. Deep down, so many of us get lost in the hectic demands of life and forget to fully appreciate what we’ve got."

The trio previously announced an arena tour for early 2026.

