How to watch Chappell Roan at Reading and Leeds - from anywhere

How to watch Chappell Roan at Reading & Leeds Date: August 23/24

Time: Friday, August 22 at 10.40pm

UK coverage - free on BBC One & BBC iPlayer

Watch iPlayer anywhere: Unblock iPlayer with Nord VPN's 30-day trial.

Chappell Roan will make her Reading and Leeds headline debut this weekend when she plays the iconic festival.

If you didn't manage to get a ticket or can't easily get to that part of the UK, you'll still be able to watch the Midwest Princess on the BBC iPlayer.

And if you’re going to be out of the country this weekend grabbing some summer sun, you’ll still be able to stream the set live through a VPN.

How to watch in the UK

UK coverage - free on BBC iPlayer

If you’re in the UK and have a TV licence, you can watch an hour's worth of highlights from Chappell Roan's headline set via the BBC iPlayer or on BBC One at 10.40pm on Friday night.

If you're on holiday outside of the UK and don't want to miss the show, you can watch it live with the help of a VPN. Find details below.

How to watch from anywhere

If you're going to be outside the UK on holiday and don't want to miss Chappell Roan or other sets from Reading and Leeds, don't worry, as you'll still be able to watch with a VPN.

Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch the BBC's Reading and Leeds coverage outside of the UK.

Nord VPN is Louder's service of choice and it's currently available with 72% off the usual price - and there's a 30-day money back guarantee.

NordVPN: 30-day money-back guarantee

NordVPN is our top choice VPN. It's easy to use and boasts strong security features. All plans offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, and there's currently 72% off the usual price.

How to use a VPN

1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, Nord VPN is Louder's favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you're currently outside the UK on holiday and want to watch Chappell Roan's headline performance, just select 'UK' from the list.

3. Turn up the volume, sit back, and relax. You're all set to watch Chappell Roan at Reading and Leeds.

Has Chappell Roan played Reading & Leeds before?

Chappell Roan - The Subway (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

This year will be the first time that Chappell Roan has headlined the Reading and Leeds festivals, with the set coming less than two years since Roan released their debut album The Rise and Fall Of A Midwest Princess.

Roan's latest single The Subway was released earlier this month.

Chappell Roan's 2025 plans

Following the Reading headline set on Friday night and the top spot at Leeds on Saturday, Roan will play two nights in Edinburgh. She’ll then head back across the Atlantic for further concerts, with the run wrapping up in Mexico City on November 15.

The Reading and Leeds 2025 line-up (Image credit: Reading & Leeds)

Visit the Reading and Leeds site for a full list of stages and artists. You can also grab the official Reading and Leeds app on Apple iOS and Android.

* For more information, check out Louder's How To Watch Reading And Leeds 2025 main page.

