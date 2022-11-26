Paramount+ UK is offering 50% off a full year this Black Friday weekend

If you've already hoovered up all the best Black Friday music deals your heart could possibly desire, you may be tempted to use the rest of Cyber Weekend to set up your TV viewing plans for the next year. If so (and if you're based in the UK), you might want to cast an eye over Paramount+'s rather impressive new deal - they're offering 50% off a full year's subscription (opens in new tab) for all UK customers.

(opens in new tab) Paramount+ UK: 50% off an annual sub (opens in new tab)

Paramount+ arrived in the UK earlier this year bringing with it a huge amount of content from the film & TV company’s archive. Not only that, but it’s also home to the entire Star Trek library. Sign up to a 12-month sub now, and you’ll get it for £34.95 - that’s 50% off the regular price.

It means you'll get a heavily discounted twelve months of shows like foul-mouthed animated mega-hit South Park (including its epic feature-length special, South Park: Post Covid), critically lauded survival horror Yellowjackets, much-hyped new video game adaptation Halo and Stark Trek spin-off Strange New Worlds. All for just £34.95 for the whole year (opens in new tab).

Be aware, though: you need to sign up by Monday, November 28 to take advantage of this deal, and once your initial year subscription runs out, you'll be charged the regular price of £6.99 per month (though you can cancel that at any time).

Paramount+ launched in 2021 and has quickly become one of the world's most popular streaming services. It is, of course, becoming an increasingly crowded market in the streaming world, so if you're tight on budget and unsure what service to invest in next, don't forget to check out our definitive guide to all the best Black Friday streaming deals on offer this weekend.

We also have guides to a ton of other essential deals you might want to browse over during the next few days. Have a look at them below.

Related guides