"Hooks big enough to snag a kaiju and basslines so irresistible they could land people in rehab." One of the world's hottest edm bands just fcuked Glastonbury festival

“We are Fcukers, thank you so much!” That’s just about the extent of Shanny Wise’s crowd banter throughout the New York alt-dance duo’s riotously fun 45 minute set in a bustling Woodsies tent. Glastonbury is baking, but you’ll find fewer hotter acts in the edm scene right now, the two-piece’s blend of grubby 90s house, propulsive big beat and indie sleaze quickly confirming that Shanny and Jackson Walker Lewis’ decision to sack off their previous bands and pick up some decks was inspired.

Shanny is effortlessly cool, bopping around the stage in cargo trousers, hoodie and shades, an aloof rock star pixie dressed for a rave in a Berlin warehouse. Her bandmates - Lewis on guitar and keys, plus a drummer and DJ serving beats, scratches and samples aplenty - add the requisite energy needed to bring irresistible, sticky dancefloor bangers like Homie Don’t Shake and Bon Bon to life.

Those cuts are undoubted standouts today, and it’s obvious why they sandwich the set: hooks big enough to snag a kaiju and basslines so irresistible they could land people in rehab. But it’s early days, and when a full album comes, you suspect Fcukers will know exactly how to play to their strengths to write a few more of these.

That aforementioned line from Shanny is all we get as Fcukers wrap up: the band stroll straight off stage with zero fanfare, leaving Woodsies to shake off the sweat it’s amassed through three quarters of an hour of dancing its ass off. Job done. They’ll be back on a much bigger stage here, with the crowd to match.