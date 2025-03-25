I felt a great disturbance in the Force - Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sees galactic-sized savings on Lego Star Wars kits

Amazon have officially kicked off their Spring Deal Days event - a week of sales from the online shopping giant that sees money off a whole range of goodies.

As a massive Star Wars fan, my eye was caught today by loads of Lego Star Wars kits on sale in both the US and UK, so I’ve picked out seven of my favourites that are currently on offer.

To get you started, The Razor Crest starship from The Mandalorian is down from $599.99 to $547.99 in the US, while Luke’s Landspeeder has been reduced from £249.94 to £209.99 in the UK.

Lego Star Wars: Luke’s Landspeeder: was £249.94 now £209.99 at Amazon The first Star Wars vehicle toy I had as a nipper was Luke’s sand-coloured landspeeder back in the late '70s which had space for two of the original Kenner figures. This 1890-piece kit is even better as it comes with authentic details and includes mini figures of Luke Skywalker with his lightsaber and electro-binoculars, and C-3PO.

If you’re looking for other Lego Star Wars kits that are currently on sale during the Amazon Spring Deal Days event, I’ve got you covered with five more sets.

Let’s begin over on Amazon US who have the 1050-piece Lego R2-D2 with 18% off the list price. It’s down from $99.99 to $81.87 and, once built, R2 has a 360-degree rotating head, detachable third leg, periscope and attachable tools. The box also contains an info plaque and mini Darth Malak Lego figure.

Next is the Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Helmet, which is down 16% from $69.99 to $58.99. This model features drum-lacquered Lego bricks to help replicate the metallic look of Mando’s helmet. The finished 584-piece model can be mounted for display on your Star Wars shelf and comes with a full set of building instructions.

Let’s move across to the UK where there’s some other Lego Star Wars kits that are drawing money out of my wallet faster than the Death Star’s tractor beam pulling in the Millennium Falcon.

And talking of the Millennium Falcon, the massive 7541-piece model of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy is down from £734.99 to £599.99 in the Amazon sale - a nice 18% saving. It’s packed with enough detail to make even a Gamorrean smile, and it features cockpits, sensor dishes, quad laser cannons, removable hull panels and seating area complete with Debark holograph game. The box also includes mini figures of Han Solo, Chewie, Leia and C-3PO from the original trilogy, along with older Han, Rey, Finn and BB-8.

Another iconic model from the Star Wars universe is the menacing AT-AT walker, first seen in The Empire Strikes Back. The Lego version is built from 1267 pieces and it’s down from £315.49 to £289. You can change the finished model’s stance and it also features foldout panels, a speeder bike for races across the forest moon of Endor and minifigures of 2 AT-AT drivers, 2 Snowtroopers, Luke and General Veers.

No round-up of Lego Star Wars deals would be complete without the iconic lightsaber - and the one I’ve picked out is Luke Skywalker’s 145-piece lightsaber which is down from £149.99 to £99.99 - a 33% saving. The model takes its inspiration from the weapon Luke used in Return Of The Jedi and it can be mounted next to your other Lego Star Wars sets once complete.

