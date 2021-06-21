Own a rock icon in miniature with £51 off the portable Marshall Stockwell 2 speaker for Prime Day

Just over a year ago, guitar amp icon Marshall lifted the lid on the latest version of their popular Stockwell II speaker. The Black And Brass edition boasted all the hallmarks of the look of those classic Marshall amps, but with a killer portable design.

Now, as part of this year's epic Prime Day speaker deals bonanza, there’s a hefty price reduction on this classy looking speaker, exclusive to Amazon. Rather than cough up the usual £169.99, it’s now £118.99.

The Stockwell II Black And Brass carries an IPX4 water-resistant rating meaning it can handle splashes galore, whilst delivering more than 20 hours of wireless listening from a single charge. It’s also perfectly portable thanks to its paltry 1.4kg weight and handy guitar-style strap. That means no heavy lifting between rooms or out into the garden - that's as far from the weight and size of a proper Marshall amp as you can get!

Marshall Stockwell II speaker: Was £169.99, now £118.99

Perfectly portable, the Marshall Stockwell II has just got even better thanks to this splendid wee deal which has reduced the price by a whopping £51. 20 hour battery, Bluetooth 5.0 and slick multi-directional sound are all part of this lightweight package.View Deal

This one is sure to be snapped up speedier than a Kirk Hammett face-melter, so get in quick for a slice of Marshall magnificence.

