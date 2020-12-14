The best Sonos deals December 2020: Massive savings on Sonos One, Sonos Play, Sonos Beam, Sonos Sub and more

The best Sonos deals are right here! If you're on this page then you probably already know that Sonos has a formidable reputation when it comes to their epic speaker and soundbar ranges. These stylish smart speakers not only look killer, but they're more than capable of filling a room with crystal clear audio, making your film watching and music listening escapades an absolute auditory delight.

Our price widgets below are pulling through the very latest prices and the best Sonos deals at retailers we trust, so you can be sure you're getting a good deal.

Want volume? These are the loudest Bluetooth speakers around

Explore our pick of the best Bluetooth speakers

The best Sonos deals: The best deals

Explore the latest prices on the Sonos One, Sonos Beam, Sonos Move and more:

UK deals

Sonos Playbase: Was £699 , now £499

So, you've shelled out for a new 4K, but you’ve discovered that the sound needs a boost for movie night or for a late night Call Of Duty session. Enter the Sonos Playbase. What does it do? Well, it'll fill your room with superb sound and it also connects with Amazon Echo and Alexa so you can even shuffle through your favourite music without getting up from the sofa. And with £200 off right now, this is a great chance to dive in.View Deal

The best Sonos One deals

(Image credit: Sonos)

If you’ve never dipped your toes in the shimmering waters of pristine wireless home audio, the Sonos One is probably the best place to start. Combining sleek, modern design with smart assistant compatibility and audiophile-grade sound, the Sonos One delivers in a big way.

These single speakers can work independently, or you can add them to existing Sonos multi-room setups, allowing you to pipe your glorious music into even more areas of your home. And, working over Wi-Fi, there’s none of the range issues you might run into with Bluetooth speakers. For music, they’re pretty much unbeatable in this price range, while for film – especially when paired with other Sonos products like the Sonos Beam soundbar – they make for a properly immersive home cinema setup.

The best Sonos One SL deals

(Image credit: Sonos)

Coming from the same product family as the Sonos One, the Sonos SL packs in the same outstanding audio technology and design, only without the addition of Alexa and Google Assistant. Like all of the range, the Sonos SL is compatible with over 100 music services, including Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal, and also includes Apple’s AirPlay 2 technology so you can stream songs right from your iPhone or iPad.

There’s even TruePlay, Sonos’ room correction technology, which accounts for walls and ceilings to ensure the sound you hear is as good as it possibly can be. And, with the kind of deals we’re seeing at the moment, the dream of filling your entire house with sound could be a reality, for a lot less than you thought.

The best Sonos Move deals

(Image credit: Sonos)

One criticism that was often levelled at Sonos was the lack of portability in its speakers. As portable Bluetooth speakers grew in popularity, so too did the desire for something with a touch more quality, finesse and audio capability than what was on the market. Enter the Sonos Move.

By adding a Bluetooth option to Sonos’ more usual Wi-Fi connectivity, along with a long-lasting battery, the Move became the high-class speaker you could take anywhere. From afternoons in the back garden, to those long hazy evenings on the beach, this is the speaker for any occasion.

The best Sonos Play:5 deals

(Image credit: Sonos)

The Sonos Play:5 is the brand’s flagship speaker, packing all of its high-end technology into one incredible package. We’re unlikely to see any deals on the updated Sonos Five, so now might be the perfect time to take advantage of some crazy deals and prices on the still-incredible Play:5.

The big daddy of Sonos’ home audio arsenal pushes out some seriously heavyweight bass, which complements the sparkling highs to deliver a superbly balanced listening experience. It boasts all the usual smart assistant integration, so you can justifiably stand in your front room barking orders to it to play Slayer deep cuts, but for us it’s the way the Play:5 absolutely fills a room with sound that still, to this day, impresses us.

The best Sonos Beam deals

(Image credit: Sonos)

In creating the Beam, Sonos has put together the best soundbar for the majority of users. Put simply, the Sonos Beam is a big step above anything else in the price range. Add into that the fact that it’s essentially the same tech as any other speaker in the Sonos range – including Alexa/Google Assistant support and access to over 100 different streaming services – plus the fact it can be integrated into a wider Sonos ecosystem for true wireless multi-room sound, and you have a pretty compelling argument to make the Sonos Beam the centerpiece of any TV setup. Sound quality is exceptional for everything, from films to music to TV, and it’s small enough that it won’t dominate your room.

The best Sonos Arc deals

(Image credit: Sonos)

A new arrival for 2020, the Sonos Arc soundbar is the spiritual successor to the original Playbar, and comes armed with a few neat tricks of its own. Most impressive is the Arc’s compatibility with Dolby Atmos, which is a real paradigm change in home audio. It does this by including dedicated speakers which fire sound upwards, giving your audio a sense of verticality as the waves bounce off your ceiling. Imagine the film where a helicopter flies overhead, or there’s a scene with heavy rain, and you feel right in the middle of it.

With this being one of the new breed of Sonos’ line-up, it boasts all the usual tech like smart assistant compatibility, Hi-Res audio and TruePlay room tuning, making the Arc a great investment for your future viewing pleasure.

The best Sonos Playbar deals

(Image credit: Sonos)

It may be the elder statesman of the stable, but the Sonos Playbar still remains one of the best soundbars on the market today, delivering incredible cinematic sound and a wide soundstage to light up any film-viewing session. Originally billed as bringing Hi-Fi sound to your TV, the Playbar offers so much more than being just a regular soundbar.

Factor in all the usual Sonos benefits, like music streaming, multi-room wireless support and unbelievable audio quality, and you have a superb all-in-one audio system. If you’re looking to upgrade your TV audio, and support for Dolby Atmos isn’t on your list of needs, then the Sonos Playbar is still pretty hard to beat.