Opeth announce UK and Ireland tour dates

Opeth have announced a tour of the UK and Ireland for later this year.

The band previously confirmed a run of shows across Europe – now it’s been revealed that they’ll also play in London, Glasgow, Dublin and Bristol around their previously confirmed appearance at Damnation Fest in Leeds.

Opeth vocalist and guitarist Mikael Akerfeldt says: “Well, Skid Row made that album Slave To The Grind (great LP!) and that’s what we all are.

“The new album is finished and it’s called In Cauda Venenum and of course there’s a tour planned in support of this.

“The UK is our ‘home away from home’ and we’re coming over for a few shows. I'm very much looking forward to this. We’ll play something old, something new, something horrible and something true.”

Opeth will be joined on the road by special guests The Vintage Caravan and tickets will go on sale from 10am on Monday (June 3).

In Cauda Venenum will arrive this autumn on a date still to be finalised through Moderbolaget / Nuclear Blast Entertainment. Two different versions of the record will be released: One in English and the other in Swedish.

Opeth: In Cauda Venenum

1. Livet’s Trädgård / Garden Of Earthly Delights (Intro)

2. Svekets Prins / Dignity

3. Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör / Heart In Hand

4. De Närmast Sörjande / Next Of Kin

5. Minnets Yta / Lovelorn Crime

6. Charlatan

7. Ingen Sanning Är Allas / Universal Truth

8. Banemannen / The Garroter

9. Kontinuerlig Drift / Continuum

10. Allting Tar Slut / All Things Will Pass

Opeth 2019 tour dates

Jun 14: Castle Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 15: Fuengirola Rock The Coast, Spain

Jun 29: Helsinki Tuska Open Air Metal Festival, Finland

Jul 12: Warsaw Prog In Park III, Poland

Jul 14: Montmeló Doctor Music Festival, Spain

Jul 27: Sibiu ARTmania Festival, Romania

Aug 02: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 03: Borgholm Brinner, Sweden

Aug 09: Kortrijk Alcatraz Festival, Belgium

Aug 11: Leeuwarden Into The Grave, Netherlands

Aug 16-18: Las Vegas Psycho Las Vegas, NV

Oct 29: London Palladium, UK

Oct 31: Glasgow SWG Galvanizers, UK

Nov 01: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland

Nov 02: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK

Nov 03: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Nov 08: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Nov 09: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 10: Zurich Volkshaus Zurich, Switzerland

Nov 11: Paris L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix, France

Nov 13: Cologne E-Werk, Germany

Nov 14: Munich Schlachthof, Germany

Nov 15: Nuremberg Meistersingeraal, Germany

Nov 16: Berlin Huxley’s Neue Welt, Germany

Nov 17: Kobenhavn Det Kongelige Teater, Denmark

Dec 10: Torrensville The Barton Theatre, Australia

Dec 11: Perth The Astor Theatre, Australia

Dec 13: Melbourne Palais Theatre, Australia

Dec 14: Sydney The State Theatre, Australia

Dec 15: Brisbane The Tivoli, Australia