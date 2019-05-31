Opeth announce UK and Ireland tour dates

Opeth have announced a tour of the UK and Ireland for later this year.
The band previously confirmed a run of shows across Europe – now it’s been revealed that they’ll also play in London, Glasgow, Dublin and Bristol around their previously confirmed appearance at Damnation Fest in Leeds.
Opeth vocalist and guitarist Mikael Akerfeldt says: “Well, Skid Row made that album Slave To The Grind (great LP!) and that’s what we all are.
“The new album is finished and it’s called In Cauda Venenum and of course there’s a tour planned in support of this.
“The UK is our ‘home away from home’ and we’re coming over for a few shows. I'm very much looking forward to this. We’ll play something old, something new, something horrible and something true.”
Opeth will be joined on the road by special guests The Vintage Caravan and tickets will go on sale from 10am on Monday (June 3).
In Cauda Venenum will arrive this autumn on a date still to be finalised through Moderbolaget / Nuclear Blast Entertainment. Two different versions of the record will be released: One in English and the other in Swedish.
Opeth: In Cauda Venenum
1. Livet’s Trädgård / Garden Of Earthly Delights (Intro)
2. Svekets Prins / Dignity
3. Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör / Heart In Hand
4. De Närmast Sörjande / Next Of Kin
5. Minnets Yta / Lovelorn Crime
6. Charlatan
7. Ingen Sanning Är Allas / Universal Truth
8. Banemannen / The Garroter
9. Kontinuerlig Drift / Continuum
10. Allting Tar Slut / All Things Will Pass
Opeth 2019 tour dates
Jun 14: Castle Donington Download Festival, UK
Jun 15: Fuengirola Rock The Coast, Spain
Jun 29: Helsinki Tuska Open Air Metal Festival, Finland
Jul 12: Warsaw Prog In Park III, Poland
Jul 14: Montmeló Doctor Music Festival, Spain
Jul 27: Sibiu ARTmania Festival, Romania
Aug 02: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 03: Borgholm Brinner, Sweden
Aug 09: Kortrijk Alcatraz Festival, Belgium
Aug 11: Leeuwarden Into The Grave, Netherlands
Aug 16-18: Las Vegas Psycho Las Vegas, NV
Oct 29: London Palladium, UK
Oct 31: Glasgow SWG Galvanizers, UK
Nov 01: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland
Nov 02: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK
Nov 03: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Nov 08: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany
Nov 09: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Nov 10: Zurich Volkshaus Zurich, Switzerland
Nov 11: Paris L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix, France
Nov 13: Cologne E-Werk, Germany
Nov 14: Munich Schlachthof, Germany
Nov 15: Nuremberg Meistersingeraal, Germany
Nov 16: Berlin Huxley’s Neue Welt, Germany
Nov 17: Kobenhavn Det Kongelige Teater, Denmark
Dec 10: Torrensville The Barton Theatre, Australia
Dec 11: Perth The Astor Theatre, Australia
Dec 13: Melbourne Palais Theatre, Australia
Dec 14: Sydney The State Theatre, Australia
Dec 15: Brisbane The Tivoli, Australia