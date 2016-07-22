Nosound release Sognio E Incendio video

Nosound have released a video for their song Sognio E Incendio.

The track featuring acclaimed Italian singer Andrea Chimenti is taken from their forthcoming album Scintilla, which will be released on September 2. The video is produced by filmmaker Erika Errante.

Frontman Giancarlo Erra says of the video: “All we knew is that we didn’t want to go too literal with the lyrics in the song, but instead expressing the concept in another way. So the concept is explained through the idea of lost and found people and feeling, and transformation from one into the other.

“It is a more loose and artistic connection, and I liked it a lot for that reason.”

Nosound also issued their Short Story video in May.

Scintilla can be pre-ordered via Burning Shed.

Nosound Scintilla tracklist

Short Story Last Lunch Little Man In Celebration Of Life Sogno E Incendio Emily The Perfect Wife Love Is Forever Evil Smile Scintilla

