Nosound premiere Short Story video

Nosound have premiered their video for their track Short Story with Prog.

It’s taken from fifth album Scintilla, set for release via Kscope on September 2, featuring a guest appearance by Vincent Cavanagh of Anathema.

The follow-up to 2013’s Afterthoughts is described as “a wholly new musical and visual approach,” inspired by “personal upheaval and a desire for change.”

Mainman Giancarlo Erra tells Prog: “Short Story is one of the shortest and less-structured Nosound songs, both musically and lyrically – and yet one that perfectly sets the mood to ‘different’ and prepares for the album.

“The video introduces the places where the album was partly written and recorded, and illustrates the emotional extremes present, being at the same time delicate and thunderous without very much for the in-between.”

He adds: “During a decade of activity, my listening taste shifted gradually towards simpler and more direct music with a more intimate character, still retaining a certain richness and detail in sound.

“Northern folk and alt singer-songwriter music are possibly the stronger influences, but generally speaking everything that is simple, direct and minimal but with rich sound is what I like, and what I hope this album is.

“I think Scintilla marks the start of a second phase for Nosound.”

The album is available for pre-order now.