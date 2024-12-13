If one thing can be said with any certainty about this year, it's that – once again – rock did not die. Instead, it did what it always does. It flourished, it cropped up in unexpected places, and it kept us all thrilled, for 12 whole months. Here are albums that did much of the thrilling, the 50 best rock albums of 2024.

50. Bon Jovi - Forever (Island) While this sixteenth Bon Jovi album conjures memories of the band’s late-80s/early-90s heyday, it succeeds by adopting a mature perspective on old glories rather than trying to recreate them. Its lasting strength is its mature air of restraint. NJ Killer track: The People’s House

49. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Wild God (PIAS) For his past couple of albums, doused in grief after the death of his son, Nick Cave retreated into a world of gossamer soundscapes sculpted alongside his creative twin Warren Ellis. Now reunited with the Bad Seeds, here Cave searches out joy and meaning in a life that has changed but continues to provide a sense of magic. Although the meandering, gentle sounds remain, they build to moments of pure rapture, of wonderment at the beauty and compassion that remain in the world. It’s a deeply moving listen. EJ Killer track: Joy!

48. Sweet - Full Circle (Metalville) Sweet’s intended final studio album is a strong and varied collection, from the hard rock of Destination Hannover to more melodic moments like Defender, Don’t Bring Me Water and Everything. Opening number Circus is also an earworm to die for. Overall, though, what really impresses is the album’s strength in depth. DL Killer track: Circus

47. The Cold Stares - The Southern (Mascot) Only a year on from the excellent Voices, The Cold Stares are dealing in quantity as well as quality. The Southern is their impressive attempt at capturing the rock’n’roll geography of its namesake, and it covers a lot of ground. Horse To Water’s chorus refrain is seriously contagious; Confession, with its extended jam, sounds like Thin Lizzy and Stevie Ray Vaughan throwing hands in the Wild West. CL Killer track: Confession

46. Nightwish - Yesterwynde (Nuclear Blast) Nightwish’s colossal tenth album finds them reasserting themselves as the kings (and queen) of symphonic metal, with help from a full orchestra and a choir. Yet Yesterwynde’s orchestral sweep and conceptual grandeur never overwhelms the emotion at its core – it was partly inspired by the death of keyboard player Tuomas Holopainen’s father, lending it a very human heart. DE Killer track: Perfume Of The Timeless

45. Peter Perrett - The Cleansing (Domino) Even if you’ve never heard of Peter Perrett, this is quite something. For those who’ve followed the (hitherto) unrepentantly indulgent national treasure through his Only Ones zenith and unlikely second-wind solo career, it’s nothing short of miraculous. As he approaches his opiatehastened date with eternity, the Camberwell Dylan has been inspired to make his finest record to date. IF Killer track: I Wanna Go With Dignity

44. Saxon - Hell, Fire & Damnation (Silver Lining Music) With co-founder Paul Quinn stepping down first from touring and then recording with Saxon, they brought in Diamond Head riffmaster Brian Tatler and made Saxon’s 24th studio record. Crammed with ripping yarns of alien visitors, the Battle Of Hastings and The Witches Of Salem, it simply couldn’t fail. DL Killer track: There’s Something In Roswell

43. His Lordship - His Lordship (Psychonaut Sounds) Dealing in a raw and virulent strain of elemental rock’n’roll exactly as unhinged as it ought to be, bespectacled drummer Kristoffer Sonne and Pretenders guitarist (though you’d never guess) James Walbourne – who can also unleash a blood-chilling, full-moon Jerry Lee howl when the occasion presents itself – have produced a psychotically over-cranked debut that’s almost as fundamentally deranged as their live show. Feral. IF Killer track: All Cranked Up

42. Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown - Electrified (Rattle Shake) It’s difficult to know whether the devil-may-care attitude of Bryant and co. will ever see them join the big league, but on this sixth album they remain one of the best little bands in the world. The Shakedown wear their influences well, with shades of Aerosmith and The Black Crowes rubbing shoulders comfortably with Zep-isms and country stylings to sound great whichever gear they’re in. NJ Killer track: Crossfire

41. Joanne Shaw Taylor - Heavy Soul (Journeyman) You don’t earn the epithet ‘British bluesrock powerhouse’ without having serious chops and style, but Heavy Soul sees Joanne Shaw Taylor bring the hooks in a big way. Sweet ’Lil Lies’ insatiable swagger is reminiscent of prime Fleetwood Mac. Change Of Heart is a gorgeous track with a chorus-of-the-year contender. Stripped back, these are excellent pop songs more than anything. The album of her career? Quite possibly. CL Killer track: Change Of Heart

39. MC5 - Heavy Lifting (Earmusic) A predictably fiery epitaph for the incendiary Detroit proto-punk quintet, this significantly belated Bob Ezrin-produced third studio set perfectly captures the revolutionary spirit of the original 5. Tragically, both guitarist/prime mover Wayne Kramer and drummer Dennis Thompson ultimately predeceased Heavy Lifting’s release, but the album (largely co-written by Kramer and vocalist Brad Brooks) is positively livid with vitality, as big-hitter guests (Slash, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid) bring contemporary metal heft. And the jams? Kicked out. IF Killer track: The Edge Of The Switchblade

38. The Virginmarys - The House Beyond The Fires (Threehearts Limited) The Virginmarys’ first album in six years (and first ever as a duo) is a personal statement with a wide outreach – the ferocious product of a low period in Ally Dickaty’s mental health battles, with big socio-political ripples. Crucially, it all absolutely rocks. The likes of White Knuckle Riding and Where Are You Now? are emotionally devastating and irresistibly groovy. Lies Lies Lies is thrillingly livid. And it’s all delivered with the pigeonhole-averse intelligence of two friends just as likely to spin some Kate Bush as Def Leppard, The Beatles, blues or hip-hop. Incendiary stuff. PG Killer track: Where Are You Now?

37. Gun - Hombres (Cooking Vinyl) On their first three albums, Glaswegian band Gun barely faltered, but then faded to spend much of the three decades since in the shadow of classic albums Taking On The World, Gallus and Swagger. It’s taken a while, then, but the Gizzi brothers and co’s latest reboot, featuring guitarist ‘Roo’ Macfarlane, finally delivers on the promise. Ninth album Hombres sounds as good as Gun ever have, swerving copycat accusations by refreshing the band’s trademark stylings with a timeless and infectious blend of chorus-laden songs and rock. NJ Killer track: Take Me Back Home

36. Blues Pills - Birthday (Throwdown/BMG) Back with a serious bang, following some life changes (a new bandmate on bass, former bassist Zack Anderson switching to guitar, singer Elin Larsson had a baby), Blues Pills play like a band enjoying themselves and embracing the moment on Birthday. By turns chipper, pensive and dreamy, with a soulful backbone throughout, it’s just as comfortable rocking out on party starters like Don’t You Love It as it is soaring to dark, Bond theme-esque beauty on Top Of The Sky. PG Killer track: Top Of The Sky

35. Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts - Rogue To Redemption (Gypsy Rose) Tuk Smith’s second album with The Restless Hearts offers yet more proof of the former Biters frontman’s pop genius. Like Bruce Springsteen by way of Cheap Trick, Thin Lizzy and the Ramones, it leans heavily into the romance of rock’n’roll, setting its tales of thwarted renegades and dead-end dreamers to the kind of scuffed yet sparkling anthems everyone else seems to have forgotten how to write. One of these days, the wider world is going to wake up to just how great he really is. DE Killer track: Little Renegade

34. Hawkwind - Stories From Time And Space (Cherry Red) Fifty-five years on from their formation, the space-rock pioneers’ purple patch continues, launching tip-top records nearly each year since 2016’s The Machine Stops. Stories From Time And Space revisits familiar band concerns, such as our care, or lack of it, for the planet. But what sets the album apart is dialling back the motorik bosh for poignant symphonic sound design, and even a bit of Latin rock, all steered by the mortality-conscious (see Our Lives Can’t Last Forever) 83-year-old Captain Brock. JK Killer track: The Starship (One Love One Life)

33. Fantastic Negrito - Son Of A Broken Man (Storefront) Read the interviews, and you’d expect Xavier Dphrepaulezz/Fantastic Negrito’s concept album about his tyrannical father to be a feedback-whistling primal scream. For sure, you’ll find catharsis-through-volume among these tracks (check out the feral fuzz tone that opens Runaway From You). But it’s testament to the complexity of their relationship that he often bares himself via the most gorgeous gossamer soul ballads (I Hope Somebody’s Loving You), like a man searching for diamonds in the dirt. HY Killer track: Runaway From You

32. Green Day - Saviors (Reprise) The two-decade anniversary of career peak American Idiot surely loomed over Billie Joe Armstrong and co. this year, which perhaps explains the piss and vinegar on this vital 14th album. At 52, the singer cites the tearaway Look Ma, No Brains! as one of the best punk songs he’s ever written. And it’s in good company, with Dilemma, One Eyed Bastard and The American Dream Is Killing Me (check out the zombie-themed video) all raging against the dying of the spite. HY Killer track: Look Ma, No Brains!

31. Terrorvision - We Are Not Robots (Total Vegas) The challenge of recording their first album in 13 years did not phase Terrorvision. The Bradford guys were ready and waiting to go, with a set of songs that singer Tony Wright described to Classic Rock as “like an alternative version of Grease – The Movie. Like Danny and Sandy, only with a bit of stubble – getting a drink habit or something like that.” Incredibly, in the wake of such a build-up We Are Not Robots did not disappoint at all. DL Killer track: The Night That Lemmy Died

30. Royal Republic - Lovecop (Odyssey Music) Only Royal Republic could make an album called LoveCop and not make total tits of themselves. Once again armed with enough powerful riffs, choruses and disco-balled details (Beastie Boys rap in My House, Eddie Van Halen soloing on the title track, perfect harmonies throughout) to crack smiles in even the most po-faced critics, they come out fighting after a challenging period. And in the 80s-glossed LazerLove (in which singer Adam Grahn processes the loss of his mother) they have a power ballad with real depth and soul. PG Killer track: LazerLove

29. Slash - Orgy Of The Damned (Gibson) Slash jumps into his blues revival album with all guns blazing. A celebrant rather than a student of the great masters, he tackles sacred texts (Hoochie Coochie Man, Killing Floor, Crossroads) and more modern standards (Oh Well, Papa Was A Rolling Stone, Living For The City) without hangups or hesitation. An all-star cast including Billy F Gibbons, Brian Johnson, Steven Tyler and Gary Clark Jr ensure that this kickass party keeps on rocking. Damned, and so good it’s probably been banned. DS Killer track: Killing Floor

28. The Hot Damn! - Dancing On The Milky Way (Fat Earth) Having risen from the ashes of The Amorettes and Tequila Mockingbyrd, at the start of the pandemic The Hot Damn! proved their chops (beyond all the tie-dye merch and inflatable unicorns on their rider) with this neon-lit smash of a debut. Pop rock of the brightest, zingiest order – if The Darkness and Massive Wagons had riot-grrrl babies, they’d probably sound like this – it lit up the NWOCR scene like a catherine wheel blazing into life at midnight. Very cool, in a gleefully uncool way. PG Killer track: Live, Laugh Love

27. Moggs Motel - Moggs Motel (Steamhammer SPV) With UFO, especially on stage, singer Phil Mogg felt condemned to repeat himself. So he put together a new outfit to expand his horizons – and succeeded in spades. Moggs Motel is an easy-to-love 12-song masterpiece ranging from hard rock to life-story mood pieces, sounding like his former band in places but painted from a broader palette. Repeated plays prove it will last longer than the recent UFO releases, and shows Mogg at the top of his songwriting game. NJ Killer track: Storyville

26. Magnum - Here Comes The Rain (SPV) Who could have thought that within five days of the arrival of Here Comes The Rain, Tony Clarkin, Magnum’s guitarist and songwriter, would be dead. So from its Rodney Matthews-drawn cover to a set of songs that caused our reviewer to proclaim: “Magnum fans will not be disappointed”, the band’s twenty-third studio album now stands as a final testament to Clarkin’s remarkable ability to compose such consistently tuneful and emotionally engaging hard rock songs. He will be missed. DL Killer track: Run Into The Shadows

25. Jon Anderson & The Band Geeks - True (Frontiers) The Bands Geeks’ Richie Castellano may be another Andrew Watt in the making, having successfully defibrillated Blue Öyster Cult and now Jon Anderson Because True – despite the awful cover art – is a better Yes album than that band have produced in decades. It captures the sounds of peak Yes with such uncanny precision it’s almost hilariously Proustian, but the songs match the sonics, from breezy opener True Messanger to the 16-minute, Heart Of The Sunrise-referencing Once Upon A Dream. FL Killer track: Once Upon A Dream

24. Idles - Tangk (Partisan) On their 2017 debut album Brutalism, postpunk rabble-rousers Idles seemed like a flash in the pan, surely too volatile to last. What did we know? Seven years later, Tangk not only hit UK No.1, it also reinvents the Idles sound, with the Bristol band killing the tempo, maxing out on bass and nakedly channelling Radiohead on standouts like Idea01 and Grace (it’s no coincidence that Nigel Godrich manned the faders). Some fans will miss the anger of old, but there’s no doubting the atmosphere. HY Killer track: Grace

23. The Lemon Twigs - A Dream Is All We Know (Captured Tracks) As the world falls apart, New York duo The Lemon Twigs appear to be operating in a DayGlo bubble for two, seemingly oblivious to the carnage. A Dream Is All We Know is ludicrously upbeat, stacked with the kind of frolicsome pop-rock melodies Paul McCartney/Jeff Lynne/Todd Rundgren/ Brian Wilson/Alex Chilton used to write before age and comfort turned off the tap. Or, as Lemon Twigs sing in the wonderful Sweet Vibration: ‘La la la la, la la la la la la, la la la, la la la la la la.’ FL Killer track: My Golden Years

22. Sebastian Bach - The Child Within The Man (Reigning Phoenix Music) His old band Skid Row having Lzzy Hale fronting them temporarily earlier this year grabbed the headlines, but singer Sebastian Bach’s first new album in 10 years is a reminder of just what they’re missing. Propelled by his gale-force voice and cast-iron charisma, songs such as What Do I Got To Lose and Crucify Me serve up a modern take on the bullish hard rock with which he made his name all those decades ago. DE Killer track: Crucify Me

21. Big Big Train - The Likes Of Us (Insideout) With the band still in recovery from the loss of their frontman David Longdon, The Likes Of Us is about friendship and healing, with some adventurous, inspired prog and rock songwriting forming a new chapter for BBT. Modest superstar vocalist Alberto Bravin flies his own flag with a sunshiney horns-up approach, but pivots deftly and gently when needed, such as on Bookmarks, the tender tribute to his predecessor. JK Killer track: Last Eleven

20. Bad Nerves - Still Nervous (Suburban) Few new rock bands had a hotter streak than Bad Nerves this year. Still sizzling from coveted support slots with The Darkness, The Hives, Royal Blood etc, they poured all that energy into album number two. Fans of their Ramones-via-early-Supergrass debut will love the rocket-fuelled powerpop here, in punk-sized packages (Don’t Stop, USA) but also some longer, more layered tracks (Plastic Rebel, Sorry), all of it charged with sweetness and songcraft that’s extremely easy to fall in love with. Sugar with substance. PG Killer track: Plastic Rebel

19. Von Hertzen Brothers - In Murmuration (DoingBeingMusic) Going by The Relapse, the air-punching, adrenalised opener to this ninth album by the Finnish siblings, it appears that the environmentalism-inspired In Murmuration is going to be less prog pomp, more punch. But it’s not that straightforward; with the QOTSA fun of Tightrope Walker, the lighter-waving anthems, and some sax-elevated operatic-waltz quirk (The Change), by the record’s second act the brothers’ gift for meaningful, poignant cri de coeurs changes the course of this eclectic, poptastic gem’s flight. JK Killer track: Snowstorm

18. Orange Goblin - Science, Not Fiction (Peaceville) Orange Goblin can rightly lay claim to being Motörhead’s true heirs. Their tenth album is a rampaging rhino of a record, bellowing a warning to anything dumb enough to even think about standing in its way. But there’s a newfound subtlety too, not least in the lyrics. ‘I will not apologise for the bastards that I’ve been,’ sings newly sober frontman Ben Ward on The Fire At The Centre Of The Earth Is Mine. Have Orange Goblin finally grown up? Not completely, but maybe just enough. DE Killer track: The Fire At The Centre Of The Earth Is Mine

17. Blackberry Smoke - Be Right Here (3 Legged) Thankfully Brit Turner, co-founding drummer of Blackberry Smoke, lived to see the release of the group’s eighth studio album. Turner believed in Blackberry Smoke with all of his heart. Saturated in rich southern goodness, Be Right There fully justified such a stance, though as our reviewer observed: “It’s pretty remarkable that after twenty years, Blackberry Smoke are still reinventing their very own musical wheel.” DL Killer track: Be So Lucky

16. The Quireboys - Wardour Street (Cadiz) Not sure about you, but I didn’t have Spike and the Quireboys returning with an absolute stonker of a new album on my 2024 bingo card. But that’s exactly what they did. Roping in old pal Luke Morley (at a bit of a loose end while Thunder are in dry dock), it’s vintage ’Boys, all Stones-y swagger and Faces boogie. From Jeeze Louise’s hypnotic honky tonk piano and harmonica to the understated 12-string led ballad No Honour Amongst Thieves via Raining Whiskey (featuring Frankie Miller) it’s a real return to form. SL Killer track: Jeeze Louise

15. FM - Old Habits Die Hard (Frontiers) During a year in which FM were rocked by the death of their co-founder and former guitarist Chris Overland, the veteran British rockers summoned the strength to create yet another melodic rock master class with their eighth album since reuniting in 2007. With the vocals of Overland’s brother Steve continuing to inspire trembles of both lip and knee, this 40th-anniversary record caused Classic Rock’s intrepid reviewer to throw away his trick bag of trusted rock superlatives and simply declare it “fucking magic”. DL Killer track: Whatever It Takes

14. Massive Wagons - Earth To Grace (Earache) Carnforth’s prodigal sons have become one of British grassroots rock’s biggest success stories. With producer Matt O’Grady (Don Broco, Architects, You Me At Six) on board for their seventh album, they’re raising their game with matured songwriting, beefy layers of alt.rock bite and a generous dose of sociopolitical fire. The end result is a killer mix of shit kickers and stirring moments, with frontman Baz Mills evoking his inner Ginger Wildheart on the stunning, storytelling likes of Night Skies, while his bandmates lay on some nicely arena-friendly, Def Leppard-nodding chops behind him. PG Killer track: Night Skies

13. Jack White - No Name (Third Man) Originally finding its way into the world as an instantly eBayable gift for patrons of Third Man stores in Detroit, London and Nashville, No Name was therefore Jack White’s least successful chart album – but it's also his best. So much of his recent work has tested his outer limits, but this is back-to-basics, red-blooded rock’n’roll, full of tracks that pump and thrust, the album everyone who loved The White Stripes has been secretly hoping he’d make ever since the split. Pure filth, in the best possible way. FL Killer track: That’s How I’m Feeling

12. Myles Kennedy - The Art Of Letting Go (Napalm) While his Alter Bridge bandmates are away basking in the fruits of the latest Creed resurrection, The Art Of Letting Go is another top-drawer addition to Myles Kennedy’s solo catalogue. And it’s his heaviest yet. Dead To Rights and Say What You Will burst into life with sharp, driving riffs. Behind The Veil is a fascinating track, its dark, bluesy muscle setting the scene for a masterly guitar solo. We can’t call this a purple patch, because Kennedy has been operating at such a high level for years. CL Killer track: Behind The Veil

11. The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World (Fiction) Robert Smith and chums finally surfaced with their highly anticipated 14th album to much subdued fanfare. It wasn’t just The Cure’s first studio album in 16 years, but following an increasingly diverse array of styles throughout their comparatively unloved albums of the 00s, they returned to their late 80s uncompromising high goth imperiousness. It’s an accomplished artistically bleak vision wrought by the tragedy of grief and the realisation of mortality. AB Killer track: I Can Never Say Goodbye

10. Gary Clark Jr - Jpeg Raw (Warners)



Eclecticism is the name of the game for Texan bluesman and multi-instrumentalist Gary Clark Jr on Jpeg Raw, with jazz, rock’n’roll, hip-hop, R&B, soul, African beats, funk and even a little Rat Pack crooning woven together to create a unique and exciting tapestry made from the threads of the last 50 years of American music. And with joyous guest appearances from titans such as Stevie Wonder and George Clinton, it finds Gary Clark Jr picking up the baton from the greats and running with it to take his place among them.

He’s got plenty to say on the state of the world as well, calling for revolution one moment and decrying our enslavement by mobile phones the next, although there’s plenty of time for more animalistic concerns on the slinky Funk Witch U. While Clark Jr’s previous records set him up as a prodigious talent, this one sees him truly fly. EJ

Killer track: Maktub

9. Deep Purple - = 1 (Earmusic)



The album that many wondered if Deep Purple still had it in them to deliver, =1 captures a revitalised Purps rescaling the peak of their powers. We’re - astonishingly - back to a time when you attempt to pick out Purple members for individual praise, then realise they’re all playing out of their skin.

Gillan’s wrangling his rich, assured, significantly matured voice to excellent effect; shot-in-the-arm guitar newbie Simon McBride is on fire, tangling particularly compellingly with a decidedly in-form Don Airey on keyboards; then there’s Ian Paice casually deploying delicate percussive touches during triplelocked interplay with bassist Roger Glover; all concerned cresting in denial of time’s remorseless passage.

Bob Ezrin’s production allows Mark IX to sound exactly as Purple should, and their material – witty, hook-laden (including singles - Portable Door, Lazy Sod - that sound like singles) – is just as sharp as ever. Stunning. IF

Killer track: Show Me

8. The Black Keys - Ohio Players (Easy Eye/Nonesuch)



Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney’s shift as the biggest band in the world is a memory, and those kinds of numbers will not happen again (it’s telling that the arena dates in support of Ohio Players were downsized to us-yet-unscheduled ‘intimate’ venues). But with a dip in commercial fortunes often comes artistic freedom, and this twelfth album fizzes with the joy of its creation, which saw the duo travel the world, indulging in what Carney called “fun shit” and roping in wish-list collaborators such as Beck and Noel Gallagher.

Inspired by their sideline in riotous DJ parties, the masterstroke was getting rid of any song they deemed “too mid-tempo or sad”, and the resulting album is a floor-filling blast, from the hairy funk of This Is Nowhere to the heart-racing soul of Beautiful People (Stay High). Screw the sales, let’s dance. HY

Killer track: Beautiful People (Stay High)

7. Ian Hunter - Defiance Part 2: Fiction (Sun)



Ian Hunter continues to rock against the dying of the light. Now 85 and still wearing his rock’n’roll attitude like a battered badge of honour, the ex-Mott The Hoople frontman casts a weathered eye over the madness that surrounds him. ‘Am I the last man standing? Seriously…’ he barks on Everybody’s Crazy But Me, a pounding, Stones-ish rocker that provides the perfect framework for his eternally delinquent voice.

Surrounded for the second time by a cast of legends, including the late Jeff Beck and Taylor Hawkins, Hunter vents his spleen with heroic disdain on tracks including Fiction, Kettle Of Fish and Weed – ‘Humans are stupid, expensive to breed, so let them smoke weed’. But then, accompanied by Lucinda Williams, he dives into What Would I Do Without You, a plain-spoken love song full of tender emotional riches. He’s still the ultimate dude – young or old. DS

Killer track: The 3rd Rail

6. Pearl Jam - Dark Matter (Monkeywrench/Republic)



The last of the big grunge originals to continue unscathed by tragedy or burnout, Pearl Jam have enjoyed a revitalisation on their their twelfth studio album. The master stroke was getting producer Andrew Watt involved. Having previously encouraged the Rolling Stones to look back at their own legacy in order to move forwards, Watt has pulled the same trick here, asking Pearl Jam to revisit the crowdpleasing, stadium-stuffing drama of their earliest days and recreate that magic for 2024.

Frontman Eddie Vedder is in fine voice, that instantly recognisable, deep timbre as strong as ever – not least on opener Scared OF Fear with its clear-eyed look at the scene the band came from – while the titanic combination of Matt Cameron’s drumming and guitarists Mike McCready and Stone Gossard’s luminescent guitar playing conspire to light a fire under the whole thing.

The tougher material is balanced with more delicate numbers such as the Tom Petty-echoing Wreckage, and finds Pearl Jam sounding more assured of their own place in the world than they have in years. EJ

Killer track: Dark Matter

5. Black Country Communion - V (J&R Adventures)



As far as supergroups go, it’s hardly a revelation that this transatlantic quartet of monster musicians share substantial alchemy. Much of Black Country Communion’s allure is born from absence – V is their first album since 2017, and they’ve performed live fewer than 10 times since 2011. But when Messrs Hughes, Bonamassa, Bonham and Sherinian align their schedules, the results are invariably tremendous.

So is V, and it sounds like all good BCC albums should: fat hard-rock riffs, bluesy bluster and sonic power that’s greater than the sum of its parts. Lead single Stay Free is an infectiously funky outlier, and Red Sun is one of the moodiest songs in the band’s history thanks to Bonamassa’s tempestuous central riff. He gets his guitar-god moment on The Open Road, where the album’s majestic closer builds to a stunning, guitar-soaked climax. Can we have album six a bit sooner, fellas? CL

Killer track: The Open Road

4. Bruce Dickinson - The Mandrake Project (BMG)



While Iron Maiden continue their transformation into the prog band they always secretly wanted to be, Bruce Dickinson resurrected his solo career after a 19-year break with an album whose brilliance lies in its directness. Written with guitarist and trusty foil Roy Z and drawing on a range of esoteric influences from William Blake to Alan Moore, The Mandrake Project is a semi-concept album loosely tied to a comic book that takes in secret societies, the apocalypse and bringing dead souls back to life.

So far, so barking. But musically the album is more streamlined than much of what Maiden themselves have served up over the past two decades (even if one song, Eternity Has Failed, was ‘borrowed’ for 2015’s Book Of Souls album). Afterglow Of Ragnarök, Rain On The Graves and the terrific Mistress Of Mercy are Technicolor anthems that bridge the classic and the modern, while Sonata (Immortal Beloved) dials up the slow-burning, symphonic drama. All the grandeur of an Iron Maiden album, in half the time. DE

Killer Track: Resurrection Men

3. David Gilmour - Luck And Strange (Sony)



David Gilmour’s first new album in nine years was certainly worth the wait for those hankering for Floydian fillips. Luck And Strange brims with self-reflection and poignant nods to his past, as well as featuring some of his finest, fiercest guitar playing. Boosted by working with young producer Charlie Andrew, the trademark rootsy blues prevails, but gauzier, otherworldly indie styles gained entrance.

This perfectly suited tracks such as The Piper – a familiar backwards glance by Gilmour to his anguished late bandmate Syd Barrett – and standout Between Two Points, the entrancing dream-pop cover sung by Gilmour’s daughter Romany, who’s also on harp. The family affair continued with lyrics by his wife Polly Samson, and son Gabriel joining Romany on backing vocals. And the presence of the late Rick Wright on electric piano and Hammond – via reworked old jam recordings – next to Gilmour’s deep, rich vocal brought the whole work back home. JK

Killer track: Scattered

2. Judas Priest - Invincible Shield (Columbia/Sony)



In March of 2024, just in time for a triumphant six-date arena tour of the UK accompanied by Saxon and Uriah Heep, Judas Priest unveiled what Classic Rock hailed as the group’s “third genuinely great album in a row”, continuing the groundwork lain previously by Redeemer Of Souls (2014) and Fire Power (2018).

This was no convenient hyperbole on our part. While many bands of Priest’s vintage – actually, make that just about all of their contemporaries – have withered on the vine in varying stages of gracefulness, Priest not only rebuffed the ravages of Father Time, but against all odds the group also actually flourished. Invincible Shield was easily the most important heavy metal release of 2024.

Which isn’t to say that Judas Priest enjoyed a cosy ride during the build-up the birth of their nineteenth studio album. That’s far from the case. In September 2021, Richie Faulkner, the band’s guitarist since 2011, came perilously close to losing his life when he suffered an acute aortic aneurysm on stage at the Louder Than Life Festival in the US. Incredibly, Richie finished the show.

“From what I’ve been told by my surgeon, people [affected by this] don’t usually make it to the hospital alive,” he commented later. During emergency open-heart surgery, parts of his chest were replaced by mechanical components. “I’m literally made of metal now,” Faulkner told Rolling Stone.

A little over a year later, with anticipation over Invincible Shield beginning to reach fever pitch thanks to a spectacular first YouTube track, Panic Attack, Priest were inducted to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, where their current touring line-up performed a three-song medley along with Glenn Tipton, the band’s long-serving guitarist who had retired from the road in 2018 due to Parkinson’s disease, plus former members guitarist KK Downing and drummer Les Binks. Priest were inducted by Alice Cooper, who described them as “the definitive metal band”. When vocalist Rob Halford was reminded that he had previously expressed indifference towards the Hall Of Fame, he said with a chuckle: “Yeah, I was probably fibbing.”

Judas Priest - Invincible Shield (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Also that year, Priest joined a cast of fellow A-listers at the inaugural Power Trip Festival in California. During their set, Metallica fanboys James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett were filmed playing air guitar to Rapid Fire.

In March, Invincible Shield roared into the UK album chart at No.2 – the highest position of any of the band’s previous records. Classic Rock claimed that even at 72 years old Halford’s voice still packed more than enough power to set off car alarms three fields away when the band headlined at Bloodstock. “Every time Scott Travis hits the bass drum your teeth will judder,” the review continued, adding: “You won’t be able to resist singing along to Gates Of Hell or Crown Of Thorns.”

At Wembley Arena on their UK tour, to the roars of 12,500 leather-clad fanatics Priest thrust three songs from Invincible Shield into their 105-minute set (Panic Attack, the title track and Crown Of Horns); or four, if you include a specially recorded Invincible Shield Tour Anthem that welcomed them to the stage.

Soaking up the applause at the end of the show, Halford insisted: “The Priest will be back”. He repeated that sentiment to Classic Rock, adding: “This is the nineteenth album. I don’t like odd numbers. We’re already thinking about what we’re going to do next. That’s the joy of music, it never stops.” DL

Killer track: Panic Attack

1. The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards (Silver Arrow)



The Black Crowes’ reunion couldn’t have been more badly timed. Announcing the news in late 2019, the Robinson brothers, who hadn’t spoken to each other for six years before burying the hatchet, confirmed a continent-straddling 45-date tour of North America, scheduled to kick off the following June. Following the announcement, Chris and Rich Robinson talked to Classic Rock, and among other things we asked if there were plans for an album after the tour.

“I don’t know,” Chris told us. “Yeah. Maybe. I definitely think Rich and I will write songs together in our future. I don’t know how, when and where. But if Rich has songs, I’m down to hear them and do what I do. But I don’t think we can do that until we see how this goes.”

We all know what happened next. Pandemic. Shutdown. No live music. Disaster.

The tour was shelved and, given the often fractious and historically fragile nature of the siblings’ relationship, fans could be forgiven for wondering if the band might ever resurface. But, in late July 2021, The Black Crowes finally got the Shake Your Money Maker tour under way. Over the course of the next two years they played more than 100 shows. It did go well. And they did record that album.

“Happiness Bastards is our love letter to rock’n’roll,” said Chris, announcing the news in January this year. “This album is a continuation of our story as a band,” Rich added.

It sounds like both. The Black Crowes’ first album of new material since 2009’s Before The Frost… Until The Freeze is an absolute peach. It’s lean, an album of real purpose. Bands usually stretch out and relax as they age, but this collection of songs is fierce. Songs get to the point quickly; no messing around. And they rock. Opener Bedside Manners rattles along like the Faces playing Saturday night at the rowdiest of roadside honky-tonks. Rats And Clowns winds into gear quickly before propelling itself along like an out-take from Highway To Hell. Cross Your Fingers begins with deftly picked acoustic guitar, but by the 40-second mark it’s transformed into a taut rocker, wrapped around the kind of riff that might result if you put Jimmy Page and Joe Perry in a room and told them not to come out until they’d come up with something truly worthwhile.

The ghost of Malcolm Young appears again on Wanting And Waiting’s glam-shuffle verses, before the chorus arrives and takes it to the church. Dirty Cold Sun struts and swaggers. Bleed It Dry is hauled along by the filthiest of overdriven slide guitar riffs, a blues teetering on the edge of chaos and collapse. Flesh Wound is genuine power-pop, as if The Replacements have hooked up with Andrew W.K. to cover Cheap Trick. In a bar. During a riot. Follow The Moon swoops and swaggers, powered by the slinkiest of riffs, enlightened by a slide guitar worthy of Gregg Allman and lifted towards the heavens by the most celestial of choruses.

The Black Crowes - Wanting and Waiting (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Honestly, it’s a miracle. Just when you think you’ve picked your favourite track, along comes another. Only on the lovely Wilted Rose – featuring vocals from country star Lainey Wilson – and poignant closer Kindred Spirit do the band do their more relaxed, ‘side two of Sticky Fingers’ thing.

You’ve heard all this before. The Stones. Zeppelin. Free. Aerosmith. The Allman Brothers. Etc. But throw in the handclaps, the gospel backing vocals, the Hammond organ, Chris Robinson’s gift for a vocal delivery that’s both ragged and righteous, and an extraordinary amount of enthusiasm, and you’re left with an album that doesn’t land too far short of their first two. It crackles with an electricity that belies the age of those involved (the band formed 40 years ago, do the math), and is a genuine return to form, in an age when many releases described as such are nothing of the sort.

Happiness Bastards is the sound of men getting stuff out of their systems, and having a ball as they do so. And for all the plaudits afforded the Robinsons’ post-split, pre-reunion bands, Rich’s The Magpie Salute and the Chris Robinson Brotherhood always felt like stopgaps, however sincere the ambition of those involved. The reunion is proof, if it were needed, that some things are truly more than the sum of their parts.

Another pair of warring brothers kissed and made up this year. Oasis will trot around the globe in 2025, filling stadiums and their own coffers, and ticket holders will experience a diminished version of a thing they loved when they were younger. If the Gallaghers make an album, it’ll be a poor facsimile of their two great records. They know it, and their fans – if they’re being honest – know it too.

And therein lies the miracle of Happiness Bastards. After all those battles, all that rancour, all that violence, all that arguing over “horrible, stupid shit”, all those years lost to acrimony and bitterness, The Black Crowes sound completely undiminished. And everybody should know it. FL

Killer track: Wanting And Waiting

