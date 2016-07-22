News in brief: The Cult, Hatebreed, Deep Purple & more

Here is TeamRock’s roundup of all the news snippets from around the world of rock and metal on July 22, 2016. Compiled by our news team at TeamRock HQ. For today’s regular, more in-depth news stories, click the ‘News’ tab in the menu above.

The Cult have added 15 US dates to their Hidden City tour.

The band have been on the road in support of their 10th studio album, and wrapped up a North American trek back in April. They’ve scheduled the new shows around their upcoming appearances with Guns N’ Roses.

Tickets are available via The Cult’s website.

Jul 27: Atlanta Georgia Dome, GA (with Guns N’ Roses)

Jul 29: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL (with Guns N’ Roses)

Jul 31: New Orleans Mercedez-Benz Superdome, LA (with Guns N’ Roses)

Aug 02: San Antonio The Aztec Theater, TX

Aug 03: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX (with Guns N’ Roses)

Sep 16: Hampton Beach Casino, NH

Sep 17: Chester Talen Energy Stadium, PA

Sep 18: Norfolk The Norva, VA

Sep 20: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Sep 21: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Sep 24: Houston Open Air, TX

Sep 27: Wichita The Cotillion Ballroom, KS

Sep 29: Kansas City Harrah’s Voodoo Lounge, MO

Sep 30: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN

Oct 01: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 04: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Oct 05: Salt Lake City The Depot, UT

Oct 07: Fresno Paul Paul Theater, CA

Oct 08: Primm Star Of The Desert, NV

Deep Purple live 2002 Birmingham show set for DVD

Deep Purple will release a DVD titled Live At The NEC next month, it’s been confirmed.

It was filmed in Birmingham, UK, on September 14, 2002, and features late keyboard maestro Jon Lord, who died in 2012 aged 71.

The live package also includes bonus interviews with frontman Ian Gillan and bassist Roger Glover.

Deep Purple Live At The NEC tracklist

Fireball Woman From Tokyo Mary Long Ted The Mechanic Lazy The Well Dressed Guitar When A Blind Man Cries Space Truckin’ Keyboard Solo Perfect Strangers Speed King Guitar Solo Smoke On The Water Hush Black Night Highway Star

Carcass man Bill Steer wanted new album before 2016 tour

Carcass guitarist Bill Steer says he would have liked to begin work on the follow-up to 2013’s Surgical Steel last year.

But due to their touring commitments, it was decided sessions on new material would be pushed back to allow the band to spend more time on the road.

Steer tells Resident Rock Star: “I think some of us wanted to get stuck into that last year, but not everyone felt the same way. I think in vocalist and bassist Jeff Walker’s mind, we need to be touring up until the end of this year, and then maybe we can slow down.

“It’s torture for me, because I would have liked to have been working before this, but I’m just one person in the band. It’s frustrating, because you want to be creating new things, and three years down the line, if you’re still just touring a similar kind of set, it can be weird on a bad day.”

Carcass are currently on the road across North America with Ghoul, Crowbar and Night Demon.

Hatebreed to hit the road with DevilDriver and Devil You Know

Hatebreed have announced a North American tour with DevilDriver and Devil You Know.

The run of shows will get underway in Tucson on September 23 and wrap up on October 28 in Poughkeepsie.

Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta says: “Here we go again. If we’re bringing the mosh to your city, we wanna see you in the pit. Thank you to everyone who made the first leg of the tour a massive success.

“We’re grateful to be headed back out to play a bunch of great places we haven’t been to in awhile. See you this fall.”

Hatebreed, DevilDriver, Devil You Know 2016 tour

Sep 23: Tucson Club X, AZ

Sep 24: San Bernardino Ozzfest, CA

Sep 26: Seattle Studio Seven, WA

Sep 27: Portland Dante’s, OR

Sep 28: Vancouver Venue Nightclub, BC

Sep 30: Calgary The Gateway, AB

Oct 01: Edmonton Union Hall, AB

Oct 02: Saskatoon Saskatoon Event Centre, SK

Oct 03: Winnipeg Pyramid Cabaret, MB

Oct 05: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Oct 06: Green Bay The Sandlot Entertainment Complex, WI

Oct 07: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN

Oct 08: Sauget Pop’s Nightclub, IL

Oct 09: Des Moines Wooly’s, IA

Oct 11: Buffalo The Town Ballroom, NY

Oct 12: Columbus Newport Music Hall, OH

Oct 13: Peoria Limelight, IL

Oct 17: Knoxville The International, TN

Oct 18: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

Oct 19: Birmingham Iron City, AL

Oct 20: Baton Rouge Varsity Theatre, LA

Oct 21: Dallas So What?! Festival, TX

Oct 22: Austin Texas Revolution Fest, TX

Oct 24: St. Petersburg State Theatre, FL

Oct 25: Jacksonville Mavericks, FL

Oct 26: Carrboro Cat’s Cradle, NC

Oct 27: Reading Reverb, PA

Oct 28: Poughkeepsie The Chance, NY

Soilwork issue Death Resonance trailer

Soilwork have tissue a teaser trailer for their upcoming Death Resonance release.

The collection of rare and unreleased tracks will launch on August 19 and is available for pre-order via Amazon.

Soilwork say: “Death Resonance compiles 15 rare and unreleased tracks ranging all the way back to Stabbing The Drama. Many of these tracks were previously only available in Asia.”

Last month, the band released a lyric video for their track Helsinki from the collection.

Soilwork will head out on the road again next month for a run of European shows.

Aug 14: Brasov Rockstadt, Romania

Aug 18: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze, Germany

Aug 20: Saint Nolff Motocultor Festival, France

Aug 21: Norwich Waterfront

Aug 22: Sheffield Corporation

Aug 23: Cardiff Tramshed

Aug 24: Southampton Engine Rooms