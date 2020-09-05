Nightwish postpone European tour to 2021

Finnish symphonic prog metallers Nightwish have announce that they've had to postpone their European tour until May 2021.
"During these most peculiar and challenging times we've been forced to reschedule our shows, and that's now also the case with the European leg of the Human :II: Nature World tour," says Tuomas Holpianen. "Please check the new dates below.
"This is a most unfortunate, but necessary move in order ensure everyone's safety and make the best out of this bizarreness that all of you and us are going through. It's not for forever though, and The Caravan will soon be on the move again. Until then, take care of each other and see you all in the spring of 2021!"
The tour, with both fellow Finnish prog metallers Amorphis and Turmion Kätilöt in support was originally set for November 2020.
Nightwish Human :II: Nature European Tour
May 1: Birmingham Resorts World Arena UK
May 2: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK
May 3: Paris, AccorHotels Arena, FRA
May 4: Antwerp, Lotto Arena BEL
May 5: Dusseldorf, ISS Dome GER
May 7: Frankfurt, Festhalle GER
May 8: Stuttgart, Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle GER
May 9: Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome NED
May 10: Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome NED
May 12: Zurich, Hallenstadion SWI
May 14: Milan, Lorenzini District ITA
May 17: Vienna, Stadthalle AUS
May 19: Leipzig, Arena GER
May 20: Prague, 02 Arena CZE
May 21: Bamberg, Brose Arena BEL
May 23: Luxembourg, Rockhal LUX
May 25: Munich, Olympiahalle GER
May 26: Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle GER
May 27: Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena GER
May 29: Gliwice, Arena POL
May 31: Budapest, Budapest Sportaréna HUN