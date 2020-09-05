Nightwish postpone European tour to 2021

Finnish symphonic prog metallers Nightwish have announce that they've had to postpone their European tour until May 2021.

"During these most peculiar and challenging times we've been forced to reschedule our shows, and that's now also the case with the European leg of the Human :II: Nature World tour," says Tuomas Holpianen. "Please check the new dates below.

"This is a most unfortunate, but necessary move in order ensure everyone's safety and make the best out of this bizarreness that all of you and us are going through. It's not for forever though, and The Caravan will soon be on the move again. Until then, take care of each other and see you all in the spring of 2021!"

The tour, with both fellow Finnish prog metallers Amorphis and Turmion Kätilöt in support was originally set for November 2020.

Nightwish Human :II: Nature European Tour

May 1: Birmingham Resorts World Arena UK

May 2: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

May 3: Paris, AccorHotels Arena, FRA

May 4: Antwerp, Lotto Arena BEL

May 5: Dusseldorf, ISS Dome GER

May 7: Frankfurt, Festhalle GER

May 8: Stuttgart, Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle GER

May 9: Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome NED

May 10: Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome NED

May 12: Zurich, Hallenstadion SWI

May 14: Milan, Lorenzini District ITA

May 17: Vienna, Stadthalle AUS

May 19: Leipzig, Arena GER

May 20: Prague, 02 Arena CZE

May 21: Bamberg, Brose Arena BEL

May 23: Luxembourg, Rockhal LUX

May 25: Munich, Olympiahalle GER

May 26: Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle GER

May 27: Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena GER

May 29: Gliwice, Arena POL

May 31: Budapest, Budapest Sportaréna HUN

