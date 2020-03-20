Amorphis to support Nightwish on UK and European tour

Nightwish have today confirmed that Amorphis will join them as special guests on their UK and European tour later this year.

The run of 17 shows will get under way at Oslo’s Spektrum on November 16 and wrap up at London’s SSE Arena Wembley on December 18.

Amorphis say: “We are super honoured and stoked that our beloved friends from mighty Nightwish asked Amorphis as a direct support for their next European tour.

“This year will be super-hectic for us as we also celebrate Amorphis’ 30th anniversary. Lots of shows coming up plus writing new material for next Amorphis album.

“Our plan was actually to enter the studio at the very end of the year but you really can’t say no for the tour that is going to be absolute mega blast.”

Nightwish are preparing to the release their new album Human. :II: Nature. on April 10 through Nuclear Blast. The follow-up to 2015’s Endless Forms Most Beautiful will include the lead singles Noise and Harvest.

The Finnish outfit are the cover stars of the latest issue of Metal Hammer magazine, where they delve into their epic new double album.

Nightwish leader Tuomas Holopainen tells the magazine: “When we finished Endless Forms Most Beautiful, for me it was like eating a really good meal but still being a bit hungry.

“I felt it was such an important and inspiring subject matter that we needed to do another album. It’s about human, it’s about nature and it’s about human nature. There’s a little word play there.

“The first nine tracks are somehow related to the human. Human facing death. Human empathy. Or stories about being human, sung with a human voice.”

Human. :II: Nature. is now available to pre-order. Find details below.

Nightwish: Human. :II: Nature.

Nightwish: Human. :II: Nature

CD1

1. Music

2. Noise

3. Shoemaker

4. Harvest

5. Pan

6. How's The Heart?

7. Procession

8. Tribal

9. Endlessness

CD2

1. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Vista

2. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Blue

3. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Green

4. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Moors

5. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Aurorae

6. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Quiet As The Snow

7. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Anthropocene (incl. Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal)

8. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Ad Astra

Nightwish and Amorphis UK and European tour

Nov 16: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Nov 20: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Nov 21: Dusseldorf ISS Dome, Germany

Nov 23: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 24: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 25: Paris ArcorHotels Arena, France

Nov 26: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Nov 28: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Nov 29: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Dec 03: Milan Lorenzini District, Italy

Dec 04: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Dec 09: Bamberg Brose Arena, Germany

Dec 10: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Dec 12: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Dec 14: Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle, Germany

Dec 16: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 18: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK