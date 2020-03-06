New Slipknot documentary set for BBC screening

Back in January, Slipknot performed an intimate set at Maida Vale Studios for BBC Radio 1’s Rock Show With Daniel P Carter.

The performance came the day after Slipknot’s epic show at the O2 in London – the last stop on their UK tour in support of We Are Not Your Kind.

It’s now been revealed that their six-track performance will form part of a documentary titled Slipknot Unmasked: All Out Life, which will also feature interviews with the band.

It’ll be broadcast at 11pm GMT next Friday (March 13) on BBC Four.

Speaking about their live performances in a video preview, frontman Corey Taylor says: “From the second it starts, you are willing to do whatever it takes to make this the best show that anybody has ever seen.

“We compare it to jumping out of an aeroplane – with or without a parachute – and you don’t know if it’s going to open or not.”

The BBC previously shared clips of Slipknot performing Unsainted and Duality from the day.

Earlier this week, Slipknot postponed their Asian tour, including Knotfest Japan, which was due to take place on March 20 and 21, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, their Knotfest Roadshow tour across North America throughout May and June with A Day To Remember, Underoath and Code Orange is still scheduled to take place – as is their inaugural Knotfest At Sea later in the year.

